Restaurants allowed back at full capacity, but find customers still leaning toward takeout

"Full capacity hasn't really helped," he said. "Even without full capacity, Fat Burrito does a lot of carryout. Chiro's is more of a dine-in place and people don't want to take their pancakes home."

Fat Burrito, which has been established in Highland for two years and in Crown Point for even longer, has done a robust carryout business during the pandemic after dropping off a little bit at first.

But it's been harder to get customers to come out to dine in Chiro's, the new 200-seat diner that serves traditional American cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Huerta said.

"For most of the pandemic people are scared and don't want to go out to eat," he said. "We have a capacity of 200 and will sit your wherever you want and can definitely keep people more than 6 feet apart. It's been really hard to start a new business due to the COVID-19 around the world. People don't want to go out."

14 Region restaurants we miss