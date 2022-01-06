 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Restaurants, other businesses temporarily closing or going appointment-only because of COVID-19
urgent

The Irish House in downtown Chesterton temporarily closed after a staff exposure and plans to reopen at 5 p.m. Friday. 

 Joseph S. Pete

Several restaurants and other businesses recently have temporarily closed or switched to appointment-only because of COVID-19 amid a surge in the Omicron variant and cases.

Zorro's Mediterranean Fusion in LaPorte and Elements Wine Bar in Valparaiso both temporarily closed and since have reopened after recent exposures.

"At Zorro's, we take this matter very seriously," the new Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant posted. "During our closure we will be sanitizing the entirety of our restaurant, taking every precaution that it is safe to open back up."

Temporary closures have been mounting in Northwest Indiana at a level not seen since early in the pandemic back in 2020.

The Irish House in downtown Chesterton temporarily closed after a staff exposure and plans to reopen at 5 p.m. Friday. The Super Walmart big-box store by Cabela's took the rare step of shutting down for a few days for a deep clean. 

The coronavirus pandemic also has caused widespread staffing shortages that forced Albert's Diamond Jewelers to switch to appointment-only in late December before the New Year's holiday.

"Due to extreme staffing constraints, our showroom will be closed to the public for in-store visits until Monday, January 3rd," Albert's posted online. "We are unable to accept repair & cleaning drop-offs, returns/exchanges until Monday, January 3rd and apologize for the inconvenience."

The jewelry store since has resumed normal operations.

Tech Credit Union again has switched to appointment-only for the indefinite future at its branches in Calumet City, Cedar Lake, Crown Point, East Chicago, Gary, LaPorte, Lowell, Merrillville and Valparaiso.

"Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, we are temporarily limiting branch lobby access to appointment only," President and CEO Gene Novello said in a letter to customers. "Teller transactions will be available through the drive-up lanes during normal business hours."

People can call a Tech Credit Union branch if they need to conduct business such as open an account, apply for a loan, take out a certificate of deposit, replace a debit card or access a safe deposit box.

"We ask that you wear a mask when visiting inside a branch, and we will continue the safety practices we have in place," Novello said. "For your convenience, electronic services, drive-up lanes, ATMs, and loan applications online or by phone at (800) 276-8324 also are available. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we work to protect the health and safety of our membership and staff."

