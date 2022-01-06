Restaurants, other businesses temporarily closing or going appointment-only because of COVID-19

Several restaurants and other businesses recently have temporarily closed or switched to appointment-only because of COVID-19 amid a surge in the Omicron variant and cases.

Zorro's Mediterranean Fusion in LaPorte and Elements Wine Bar in Valparaiso both temporarily closed and since have reopened after recent exposures.

"At Zorro's, we take this matter very seriously," the new Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant posted. "During our closure we will be sanitizing the entirety of our restaurant, taking every precaution that it is safe to open back up."

Temporary closures have been mounting in Northwest Indiana at a level not seen since early in the pandemic back in 2020.

The Irish House in downtown Chesterton temporarily closed after a staff exposure and plans to reopen at 5 p.m. Friday. The Super Walmart big-box store by Cabela's took the rare step of shutting down for a few days for a deep clean.

The coronavirus pandemic also has caused widespread staffing shortages that forced Albert's Diamond Jewelers to switch to appointment-only in late December before the New Year's holiday.