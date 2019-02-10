Restaurants sought for Savor the South Shore Restaurant Weeks

Every year in Northwest Indiana, diners flock to more than 30 restaurants offering discounts on special three-course meals for the Savor the South Shore Restaurant Weeks.
Restaurants now are being sought to participate in this year's culinary promotion, which starts Feb. 18, and aims to highlight and drum up interest in fine cuisine available in the Calumet Region.
The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority is putting out a call for restaurants interested in taking part in the "14-day culinary celebration along the South Shore," which is similar to Chicago Restaurant Week, Devour Indy in Indianapolis and other citywide dining promotions.
Participants that have signed up this year include Asparagus Restaurant in Merrillville, Byway Brewing in Hammond, Cooper's Hawk in Hobart, Doc's Smokehouse in Dyer, El Taco Real in Hammond, Fahrenheit Two Twelve in Crown Point, Farmhouse Restaurant in Fair Oaks, Fenwick Farms Brewing Co. in Rensselaer, Gamba Ristorante in Merrillville, Majestic Chop House in Gary, New Oberpfalz Brewing in Griffith, Patrick's Grille in Michigan City, Sage Restaurant in Valparaiso, Tavern on Main in Crown Point, and Timbrook Kitchens in Munster.
"We usually have approximately 30 participating restaurants," SSCVA spokeswoman Erika Dahl said.
The SSCVA said participants gain the "opportunity to attract new customers and highlight specialty menu items and pairings."
Savor the South Shore Restaurant Weeks is free and open to any restaurant in Northwest Indiana willing to come up with a special menu for the duration of the event.
The event runs from Feb. 18 through March 3.
The restaurants and their menus will be featured on alongthesouthshore.com/savor, promoted on social media at www.facebook.com/SavorSouthShore, and blasted out on the VIP Text list, which people can sign up for by texting “Savor” to 36000.
To sign up or for more information, visit www.alongthesouthshore.com/savor or call 219-989-7770.