Restaurants struggling to find workers despite raising wages, offering bonuses

"It's the same everywhere," owner and Chief Barbecue Officer Brent Brashier said. "We've increased wages significantly, but still have trouble getting people in the door. I could hire another 100, 150 applicants today."

The barbecue chain is operating with fewer than half as many employees at each location, sometimes just a third as many workers. It's advertised extensively for job openings.

"We've done open houses. We've posted on social media channels. We've done everything," he said. "Some people blame it on the unemployment (benefits), but workers just got jobs at places like Amazon. A study in Milwaukee estimates that 38% of those who lost their downtown restaurant jobs there during the pandemic left the restaurant industry altogether. You can get a $17 an hour warehouse job with pretty good benefits filling boxes. A lot of our longtime employees moved on, selling cars, working for the health department or going back to nursing school. They found other jobs."