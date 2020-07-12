Restaurants welcoming diners back, hoping business rebounds while takeout remains popular

"I was too small to fail, I kept thinking," she said. "I was making things I never sold in my restaurant, and people loved it. Chicken and dumplings, Salisbury steak, comfort food galore. Kids ate free, and we never questioned that they had 12 kids living in the household. If they told us they had 12, we believed them in spite of our gut and intuition. I was just happy they were eating my food and going to the effort to lie about their age because they were too proud to let me know they couldn’t afford it."

McCovitz has kept faith her restaurant would survive. She applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan and held out hope.

"I had no idea if our restaurant would ever run again," she said. "Closed until further notice signs were seen everywhere. I just didn’t want it to be mine. When everything else failed around me, and I saw no customers in sight for days, I did what I know best and love — cook."

She remains hopeful business eventually will return to normal, or that restaurateurs will be able to adapt to the new conditions.

"People will gradually dine out again," she said. "My hope and prayer is that these trying times will not let us waste the lessons that adversity teaches us. For the first time our future will depend on all of us."