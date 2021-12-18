Retail sales on pace for all-time record this holiday season

"More jobs and strong wage growth are also positives for consumer spending, as are low interest rates," PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher said. "Retail sales will continue to increase throughout 2022. However, consumer spending growth will shift from goods to services over the next couple of years. Consumers have purchased a lot of goods since the pandemic, with November retail sales excluding food service up 23% from its pre-pandemic level, and thus have less need for goods in the near term. At the same time the recovery in services spending has lagged; households will be increasing their services purchases in 2022 and 2023 as they feel more comfortable going out."