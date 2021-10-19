Retail sales up 14.5% this year

Retail sales are up 14.5% so far this year as compared to the same period last year, according to the National Retail Federation.
The world's largest retail trade association projects retail sales will total $4.44 trillion to $4.56 trillion this year, a 10.5% to 13.5% year-over-year increase.
Retail sales picked up again in September. The National Retail Federation pointed to the increase in the COVID-19 Delta variant nudging consumer spending toward buying merchandise instead of spending as much on dining out, live entertainment or travel.
“Today’s retail sales data confirms the sheer power of the consumer to spend, and we expect this to continue,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Despite persistent challenges related to the global pandemic, supply chain and labor shortages, retailers and their partners have shown resilience and ingenuity in getting the workforce, goods and systems in place to serve their customers and the communities where they operate. We welcomed the chance to collaborate with the Biden administration and industry partners this week to address supply chain and labor force issues. We have seen record imports this year and are confident that collectively we can work through these challenges to ensure a healthy and happy holiday season.”
In September, retail sales were up 0.7% as compared to August and up 13.9% year-over-year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Clothing sales were up 22.5% year-over-year, electronic 17.3% year-over-year, general merchandise 14.1%, furniture 13.7%, sporting goods 13%, online 10.%, and grocery 7.4%.
Retail sales have been up year-over-year every month since June 2020.
“The reopening of the economy was interrupted by COVID-19, and consumer spending other than retail hit a speed bump toward the end of summer,” NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said. “Consumers remained active, but retail sales didn’t reflect as much of a shift away from goods to services as expected. That was a plus for retail because consumers still have a hyper-ability to spend thanks to wage and job gains and the household savings built up during the pandemic. In addition, some back-to-school spending may have spilled over from August into September because of school districts that delayed opening until after Labor Day. Overall, the September report is very promising for a strong finish for the year. Nonetheless, rising inflation and slower supply chains remain a concern. Spending might have been higher if not for shortages of items consumers are eager to purchase.”
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Aldi, artisan popcorn and paleta shop and U-Haul rental sites opening
Opening
'Unique cuisine made approachable'
Coming Thursday
Coming soon
Relocated
Open
'More than 20,000 dealers'
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Basecamp Fitness and Mexican restaurants opening; Albano's Pasta Shop and Ringo's Golf Center close
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Basecamp Fitness and Mexican restaurants opening; Albano's Pasta Shop and Ringo's Golf Center close