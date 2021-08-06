'Revolutionary project' to expand broadband across Northern Indiana: 'Being connected is no longer a luxury'

State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, said an estimated 400,000 Hoosiers were still mired in "internet darkness," which was increasingly no longer viable, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that drove many activities online. The state legislature considered 18 bills during the last legislative session to try to extend high-speed broadband to everyone in Indiana, he said.

"Being connected is no longer a luxury. It's a necessity," Soliday said. "Workers work online. Students learn online. Health care is provided online through telehealth appointments."

Over the next six months, Digital Crossroad and Vivacity Network will build out a wholesale, open-access facility extending the fiber line along the Indiana Toll Road into neighboring communities and across state lines, including to the "super hub" data center at 350 E. Cermak Road in Chicago that's hailed as "the backbone of the internet."

Local internet service providers, wireless network providers, municipalities, libraries, utilities and schools will be able to connect to the fastest fiber network infrastructure in the area. Users will pay fees for access, allowing Digital Crossroad to bring in a return on its $7 million investment and Vivacity to capitalize off its $18 million investment, Dakich said.