Hammond plans to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week for Midland Metal Products, an Illinois transplant that took over the former Lear Corp. seat factory at 1401 165th St.
The 95-year-old Chicago-based firm is relocating to Hammond, where it's expected to employ about 135 workers. The metal fabrication company makes a variety of products, including point-of-sale display stands for retail stores, offering its clients a range of services from conceptual design to assembly and packing.
“This move to Hammond gives us the opportunity to further optimize our production processes, so we remain on the cutting edge of metal fabrication as we move towards our company’s 100th anniversary,” Midland Metal owner BJ McDonald said. “We are thrilled.”
Long based in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood by the south branch of the Chicago River, Midland Metal Products is investing about $7 million into the 112,000-square-foot plant where Michigan-based Lear Corp. made seats for the Ford Explorer and other vehicles manufactured at Ford's nearby Chicago Assembly Plant. Lear operated in the plant from 1994 until earlier this year, when it moved its seat-making operations to a newly constructed $30 million, 240,000-square-foot factory in Hammond just south of the East Chicago South Shore Line station.
You have free articles remaining.
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Hammond was able to lure Midland Metal Products to fill the recently vacated Lear space because of a business-friendly atmosphere and strong relationships with local businesses.
“Our economic development team has worked hard over the past 15 years to help businesses, large and small, relocate to Hammond,” McDermott said. “Midland Metal Products is a great company from Illinois who saw Hammond’s potential and how it could support their growth in the future. Plus, having them move into the former Lear building right away meant there was not a large industrial building sitting vacant in Hammond for long, a perfect indicator that Hammond is doing great.”
The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting, which will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday at 1401 165th St. in Hammond.