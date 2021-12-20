 Skip to main content
Rieth-Riley acquires Phend & Brown, expands its reach
Rieth-Riley acquires Phend & Brown, expands its reach

Rieth-Riley acquires Phend & Brown

A Rieth-Riley employee works on a repaving project in Valparaiso in this 2013 file photo.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

Rieth-Riley has acquired Milford-based Phend & Brown, Inc., for an undisclosed sum, expanding its operations in north-central Indiana.

Rieth-Riley, a construction contractor with operations in Gary, Valparaiso and LaPorte, is taking over Phend & Brown after buying Town & Country Construction in DeMotte earlier this year. Phend & Brown is a family-owned company that has pursued both private-sector and public projects through the north-central region of the Hoosier State since 1922.

Rieth-Riley said "the joining of these two long-standing and very compatible companies will provide continuity of the same high-quality work and customer service that their customers have come to expect."

"After careful consideration, our family decided to consolidate with this highly respected company that emphasizes the same qualities that we have always emphasized — honesty, integrity, safety, sound execution, reliability and superior customer service," Phend & Brown President Dan Brown said. "Our cultures are very much aligned."

Rieth-Riley was founded in 1916 by Albert R. Rieth and George Riley. It's a 100% employee-owned firm that specializes in heavy and highway construction. It operates 29 asphalt plants and handles private-sector, municipal and public sector projects across Indiana and Michigan. 

"We are joining two of the oldest and most reputable companies in the area," Brown said. "Even better yet, we are now a part of the only company in our industry and in our market area that is 100% employee-owned, which provides a family feel as we embark on our next century." 

