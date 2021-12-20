Rieth-Riley acquires Phend & Brown, expands its reach

Rieth-Riley has acquired Milford-based Phend & Brown, Inc., for an undisclosed sum, expanding its operations in north-central Indiana.

Rieth-Riley, a construction contractor with operations in Gary, Valparaiso and LaPorte, is taking over Phend & Brown after buying Town & Country Construction in DeMotte earlier this year. Phend & Brown is a family-owned company that has pursued both private-sector and public projects through the north-central region of the Hoosier State since 1922.

Rieth-Riley said "the joining of these two long-standing and very compatible companies will provide continuity of the same high-quality work and customer service that their customers have come to expect."

"After careful consideration, our family decided to consolidate with this highly respected company that emphasizes the same qualities that we have always emphasized — honesty, integrity, safety, sound execution, reliability and superior customer service," Phend & Brown President Dan Brown said. "Our cultures are very much aligned."