 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rieth-Riley acquires Town & Country Construction to expand NWI presence
urgent

Rieth-Riley acquires Town & Country Construction to expand NWI presence

{{featured_button_text}}
Rieth-Riley acquires Town & Country Construction to expand NWI presence

A crew from Rieth-Riley grinds away old pavement in preparation to pave Central Avenue recently in Portage in this 2013 file photo.

 Jonathan Miano, The Times

Goshen-based Rieth-Riley, an employee-owned heavy and highway construction company, has acquired Town & Country Construction of DeMotte for an undisclosed sum.

Rieth-Riley, which operates asphalt plants in Gary and Valparaiso and handles infrastructure projects across the Region, said combining the two long-standing construction firms would help secure their future.

Town & Country has done state and federal highway paving and construction in Jasper County and across Northwest Indiana for the last 40 years. The family-owned firm served both the public and private sectors with asphalt and paving projects.

“After much consideration, our family decided to consolidate with a long term and highly respected company that has significant operations in the Region," said Rodney Urbano, vice president and general manager. “We have known the Rieth-Riley Construction group for many years and considered them to be the best choice to purchase our company so that Town & Country can continue well into the future. We are joining one of the oldest and most reputable companies in the area. Even better yet, it is the only one in our industry in our immediate area that is 100% employee-owned, which provides a family feel as we embark on new beginnings.”

Rieth-Riley dates back to 1916. It now operates 27 asphalt plants across Indiana and Michigan, including at the Indiana Toll Road and Cline Avenue in Gary and by U.S. 30 and Ind. 49 in Valparaiso.

It specializes in the construction of public, private and municipal infrastructure, working with both asphalt and concrete. It paves roads and builds curbs, sidewalks, bridges and other structures.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest in the stock market if you're low on cash

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts