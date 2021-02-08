Rieth-Riley acquires Town & Country Construction to expand NWI presence

“After much consideration, our family decided to consolidate with a long term and highly respected company that has significant operations in the Region," said Rodney Urbano, vice president and general manager. “We have known the Rieth-Riley Construction group for many years and considered them to be the best choice to purchase our company so that Town & Country can continue well into the future. We are joining one of the oldest and most reputable companies in the area. Even better yet, it is the only one in our industry in our immediate area that is 100% employee-owned, which provides a family feel as we embark on new beginnings.”