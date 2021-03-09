Rieth-Riley in Gary wins national award for asphalt paving

Rieth-Riley Construction Co. in Gary won a national award for its work on the Indiana Toll Road.

The National Asphalt Pavement Association, a Maryland-based trade association for the construction industry, awarded Rieth-Riley a 2020 Quality in Construction Award for excellence in the construction of asphalt pavement.

The honor recognized Rieth-Riley's work on the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond last year. As part of the PUSH 2.0 project, the construction firm milled, treated and repaved 86 lane miles on the toll road that runs through northern Indiana from Illinois to Ohio.

Rieth-Riley worked in spring and fall on the design/build project, which also included 11 on-ramps and 16 bridges.

Rieth-Riley said it had to follow an aggressive schedule to ensure smooth pavement along the Indiana Toll Road.

“The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public. All contractors’ projects earning a Quality in Construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment,” 2020 NAPA Chairman James Winford saod.