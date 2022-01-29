Rieth-Riley wins national award for Hobart road project

Rieth-Riley's Gary office won a national award for a road project in Hobart.

The Goshen-based, employee-owned road construction firm operates asphalt plants in Gary, Valparaiso and LaPorte in Northwest Indiana. Its Gary location won the 2021 Quality in Construction Award for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement project from the National Asphalt Pavement Association.

“The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public. All contractors’ projects earning a Quality in Construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment,” said 2021 NAPA Chairman James Winford. “Earning the Quality in Construction Award demonstrates that Rieth-Riley Construction Co. Inc. has met or exceeded these rigorous standards.”

Rieth-Riley Construction was honored for its construction work on SR 130 in Hobart last year. It paved 6.8 miles of road, rebuilt three intersections and reconstructed Salt Creek Bridge. It repaved the road on time despite multiple challenges that included inclement weather, engineering changes, utility delays and difficulty procuring materials because of coronavirus pandemic-induced supply shortages.

The firm was recognized at the 67th annual meeting of the Maryland-based National Asphalt Pavement Association, a national trade association representing contractors who pave streets and built roads, highways, parking lots, airports and other facilities.

