Rising meat prices slamming Midwest business, consumers

Large retailers, including Walmart, Target and Meijer, said they have been able to keep meat in stock after plants across the Midwest were closed when hundreds of workers became infected with COVID-19. Costco and Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer, which has a footprint across the Midwest, have put purchase limits on some items while some customers hoard meat products.

Kroger, the largest grocery store chain in America, is now limiting the amount of chicken, pork and beef customers can buy at all its stores.

In Sullivan, shoppers at IGA are facing dramatic price increases for meat in the Central Illinois city.

Barry Golden, the meat manager of IGA owned by Kirby Foods, said the store continues to get hit with price adjustments.

“The sale price for ground round now is $5.77 per pound when just three weeks ago it was $3.99,” Golden said. He has worked at IGA for 52 years and said the pandemic is unlike anything he has seen before.

The demand for products has been difficult to manage.

“At first this reminded me of bad blizzard scares we went through in the 1970s when we had people coming in and stocking up,” Golden said. “That ended pretty quickly as the weather passed, but this new storm hasn’t quit on us yet.”