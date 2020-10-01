 Skip to main content
Riverside Drive Industrial Park lands $3.3 million infrastructure grant
Representatives of the U.S. Department of Commerce visited Calumet City Thursday to announce a $3.4 million grant for an infrastructure project at Riverside Drive Industrial Park.

 Provided

The U.S. Department of Commerce awarded a $3.37 million grant for infrastructure projects at the Riverside Drive Industrial Park in Calumet City.

The Economic Development Administration grant for the Opportunity Zone project will pay for road work, sewer lines and water lines so food ingredient manufacturer HB Taylor can open a warehouse and distribution center there. The project is expected to generate $13.5 million in private investment, creating more than 100 jobs and retaining 65 jobs. The federal grant will be matched with $844,475 in local money.

“The infrastructure improvements made to Calumet City’s Riverside Drive Industrial Park will allow local businesses to expand operations, and the project’s location in an Opportunity Zone will fuel future job growth throughout the region," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a written statement.

The business park on the banks of the Little Calumet River is located in one of Illinois's 327 Opportunity Zones, which were created in 2017 to spur more investment in economically depressed areas by offering tax incentives.

“This grant will allow Calumet City to expand its Riverside Drive Industrial Park as it continues to reinvent its local economy for the 21st century,” U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly said. “Improving infrastructure and fostering economic development in Calumet City, which has long been a central hub of the Chicago Southland, reinvigorates not only this city but dozens of surrounding municipalities.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

