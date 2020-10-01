Riverside Drive Industrial Park lands $3.3 million infrastructure grant

The U.S. Department of Commerce awarded a $3.37 million grant for infrastructure projects at the Riverside Drive Industrial Park in Calumet City.

The Economic Development Administration grant for the Opportunity Zone project will pay for road work, sewer lines and water lines so food ingredient manufacturer HB Taylor can open a warehouse and distribution center there. The project is expected to generate $13.5 million in private investment, creating more than 100 jobs and retaining 65 jobs. The federal grant will be matched with $844,475 in local money.

“The infrastructure improvements made to Calumet City’s Riverside Drive Industrial Park will allow local businesses to expand operations, and the project’s location in an Opportunity Zone will fuel future job growth throughout the region," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a written statement.

The business park on the banks of the Little Calumet River is located in one of Illinois's 327 Opportunity Zones, which were created in 2017 to spur more investment in economically depressed areas by offering tax incentives.