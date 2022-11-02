RMK Management Corp named property manager for Vita Luxury Apartments

Chicago-based RMK Management Corp. is the new property manager of the Merrillville retirement community Vita Luxury Apartments on Grant.

The company plans renovations to both the apartment units and amenities on the grounds.

RMK Management Corp. will take over the 356-unit retirement community at 8400 Grant Circle in Merrillville. The property was built in 2009. RMK manages more than 6,700 apartments in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

“Vita Luxury Apartments is the first active adult community we have managed, and we are thrilled to add the property to our portfolio of Class A luxury apartment developments in the Midwest,” said Anthony Rossi Sr., chairman of RMK Management Corp.

Vita Luxury Apartments comprises four buildings, with one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 750 to 1,440 square feet. Rents range from $1,200 to $1,750 per month.

The retirement community is located just off U.S. 30 close to a number of shops and stores, like the Southlake Mall and Costco. It's also near Methodist Hospital, Hidden Lake Park and Innsbrook Country Club.

Apartments feature step-in showers, walk-in closets, fireplaces and decks or balconies. The community amenities include a pool, community room, library, billiards room, fitness center, private theater and parking garage.

The new property manager has been remodeling lobbies, hallways, the gym and theater and has been replacing roofs and refreshing the landscaping. A dog park is planned.

A new resident lifestyle coordinator also will stage outings and events like casino nights, game nights and group exercise classes.

RMK Management Corp. plans to launch a shuttle bus and update apartments as the leases turn over. It's planning new washers, dryers, flooring, granite countertops, lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances.

“While people living in active adult communities value their independence, many also are looking to socialize with other residents who share similar situations or interests,” Rossi said. “Our team looks forward to hosting resident events such as special dinners, wine tastings, and gatherings in the community room and by the pool, to help residents get to know our staff as well as each other and hopefully develop friendships.”

For more information, visit www.vitaongrant.com.