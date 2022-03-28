Road work season set to begin

Road work is set to begin in earnest next week, kicking off a year the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Northwest region deputy commissioner said will be record-setting on state-maintained roads.

“We had record-setting construction seasons in '21 and '22 fiscal years, and we're doing it again in '23,” INDOT’s Matt Deitchely told members of the Northwestern Indiana Planning Commission at their March meeting.

That work will prominently include interstates 94 and 65.

Work on I-94 — the heavily traveled Borman Expressway — will include concrete patching from the Illinois state line to Cline Avenue, Deitchely said. Four lanes in each direction will be open during the day, with some night-time closures.

Work is scheduled to begin in mid- to late April.

Concrete pavement restoration and bridge deck paving projects on I-65 is scheduled for this summer, Deitchely told NIRPC.

The two-year project will include concrete work from U.S. 30 to 53rd Avenue in Merrillville this year, then from 53rd to I-94 next year. The bridge paving will be at 53rd and 37th avenues. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes at times, with full ramp closures on occasion, lasting not more than two weeks.

Further south, INDOT has announced a $99.4 million project to create additional I-65 travel lanes in Tippecanoe County will begin on or after April 1. Phase one is expected to last through August, with work from the Wabash River Bridge through the Ind. 43 interchange.

Impacts to traffic will include: closure of the inside and outside shoulders of I-65 overnight for shoulder strengthening, leaving one lane open in each direction; shifting traffic in each direction into two 11-foot travel lanes side-by-side; reducing the speed limit through the project area to 55 mph.

This project will add an additional lane in both directions from the Wabash River Bridge to nearly 2.5 miles north of Ind. 43. Construction is scheduled to be complete by Nov. 30, 2023.

INDOT has announced several Region projects set to begin on or after April 4:

• Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will do bridge work on U.S. 20 between Ardendale Avenue and County Line Road near the Town of Pines. During phase one of the project, the inside left lanes of U.S. 20 will be closed in each direction. Phase one will be ongoing through mid-June, and then the outside right lanes of U.S. 20 will be closed for phase two.

Work will consist of a bridge deck replacement and bridge painting for the U.S. 20 bridge over Railroad Avenue and will last through early November. Railroad Avenue will be closed under the U.S. 20 bridge for the duration of the project, with a detour marked.

• RAM Construction Services will close Ind. 8 between County Road 300 West and Ind. 39 for approximately three weeks for a bridge deck overlay project over the Kankakee River. The official detour will follow U.S. 421, U.S. 30 and Ind. 39.

• Several projects are scheduled for Ind. 2 between U.S. 30 and U.S. 231 through late October. Road closures will begin with the intersection at Horse Prairie Avenue and Smoke Road to complete an intersection improvement project with added left-turn lanes. Work is expected through early June.

On or around June 6, Ind. 2 will be closed at the bridge over Sager Run for a box culvert replacement. That work will take approximately six to eight weeks, and then Ind. 2 will be closed over Wolf Creek between County Road 500 W and County Road 450 W for a second box culvert replacement project that will also take approximately eight weeks.

Resurfacing of Ind. 2 between U.S. 30 and U.S. 231 will be underway between early June and late October. Flaggers will direct local traffic in the area where work is occurring. The contractor will be able to halt traffic for up to 20 minutes at a time before allowing vehicles to clear. INDOT recommends motorists consider avoiding the area.

The official detour for the projects will follow Ind. 8, Ind. 49 and U.S. 30.

• CSX Railroad plans to close its crossing on Ind. 10 between County Road 450 E and County Road 400 E. Ind. 10 will be closed for approximately six days at the project location while CSX Railroad is building and replacing a panel and upgrading to full-depth rubber. The roadway is expected to reopen April 9.

The official detour will follow I-65, State Road 14 and State Road 55.

• Contractor F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen & Associates will begin bridge work requiring lane closures on U.S. 20 in Porter County and Colorado Street in Lake County.

U.S. 20 will be reduced to one lane in each direction with alternating lane closures under I-94 between County Line Road and Dombey Road. Colorado Street will be reduced to a single lane of traffic on the bridge over I-94, with a temporary traffic signal installed to direct traffic.

The restrictions will be in place for approximately three weeks in both locations.

INDOT maintains a website with statewide construction and traffic information at 511in.org.

