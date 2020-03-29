You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Roadwork season set to begin on highways, interstates
alert featured urgent

Roadwork season set to begin on highways, interstates

{{featured_button_text}}
80-94

The Indiana Department of Transportation graphic shows the site of upcoming roadwork, in red, and a detour route, in green, near the junction of Interstate 80/94 and Interstate 65. The work, scheduled to begin April 5, includes closure of the on-ramp from Central Avenue and lane restrictions on ramps over Burns Ditch.

 Provided

Roadwork continues during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, and work in the Region is set to begin in coming days.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced projects impacting several state highways and interstates as the 2020 construction season kicks off.

Cline Avenue and Michigan Street

They include a half-day project slated for Monday that will close the ramp from northbound Cline Avenue, or Ind. 912, to westbound Michigan Street, or U.S. 20, for an attenuator repair.

The closure is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and last five hours. Drivers will be able to use the ramp from southbound U.S. 12 to eastbound U.S. 20 or the Gary Road ramp.

Ind. 8 bridges

INDOT plans to close on or after Monday two sections of Ind. 8 west of Kouts for work on structures at Cornell Ditch and Sandy Hook Ditch.

The road will be closed between County Road S 200 W and County Road S 250 W for bridge deck replacement at Cornell Ditch. It will also be closed between County Road S 50 W and County Road S 150 W for deck patching and epoxy overlay at Sandy Hook Ditch.

Work is expected to be complete by the end of June. The official detour will follow U.S. 231, State Road 10 and State Road 49.

U.S. 20 over I-80/90

U.S. 20 in LaPorte County will be restricted to one lane in each direction for reconstruction of the bridge over Interstate 80/90, the Indiana Toll Road, starting on or after Wednesday.

The lane restriction will be between County Road 150 E and County Road 175 E. INDOT expects the project to be completed by November. During the first phase, the current westbound lanes will be used for one lane in each direction. Traffic will switch to the eastbound lanes during phase two.

I-80/94 and I-65 corridor

An Indiana Department of Transportation ramp paving project in the Interstate 80/94 and Interstate 65 corridor, scheduled to begin April 5, will close the Central Avenue on-ramp serving westbound I-80/94 and both directions of I-65, and will impose lane restrictions on the eastbound and westbound ramps between Central Avenue and I-80/94 that also serve I-65.

The INDOT-recommended detour for the Central Avenue on-ramp will be Central Avenue to Martin Luther King Drive to 15th Street to I-65. Drivers going to I-94 can take I-65 southbound to the east-west interstate.

The lane reductions will be on the longer ramps providing access among the interstates and Central Avenue. They will be reduced to one lane over Burns Ditch.

For the eastbound I-80/94 ramp and I-65 ramp to eastbound I-80/I-94 and Central Ave exit ramp, traffic merging from I-80/94 will remain in the left lane. Traffic merging from the I-65 ramp will need to yield to traffic coming from I-80/I-94 and merge into the left lane when safely possible. The off-ramp to Central Avenue and on-ramp to I-80/94 will both be open.

The firm RQAW will be doing a bridge deck overlay, expected to be completed within two weeks.

For information on INDOT projects, visit its social media accounts at facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest and @INDOTNorthwest, visit the website indot.carsprogram.org, or download the mobile app at the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

Indiana historical markers in the Region

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts