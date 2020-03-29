Roadwork season set to begin on highways, interstates

U.S. 20 over I-80/90

U.S. 20 in LaPorte County will be restricted to one lane in each direction for reconstruction of the bridge over Interstate 80/90, the Indiana Toll Road, starting on or after Wednesday.

The lane restriction will be between County Road 150 E and County Road 175 E. INDOT expects the project to be completed by November. During the first phase, the current westbound lanes will be used for one lane in each direction. Traffic will switch to the eastbound lanes during phase two.

I-80/94 and I-65 corridor

An Indiana Department of Transportation ramp paving project in the Interstate 80/94 and Interstate 65 corridor, scheduled to begin April 5, will close the Central Avenue on-ramp serving westbound I-80/94 and both directions of I-65, and will impose lane restrictions on the eastbound and westbound ramps between Central Avenue and I-80/94 that also serve I-65.

The INDOT-recommended detour for the Central Avenue on-ramp will be Central Avenue to Martin Luther King Drive to 15th Street to I-65. Drivers going to I-94 can take I-65 southbound to the east-west interstate.