Roaming Wedge mobile cheese shop brings artisan cheeses to the Region

The Roaming Wedge mobile cheese shop has been bringing the gouda stuff all the whey around the Region.

"It's the first of its kind in the United States," owner Nick Hoehn said. "They're all over Europe. They're on every corner in France and Germany. I found out brick-and-mortar was crazy expensive so I decided to take the food truck route and I never looked back. It's fun. People do double-takes and say that's the coolest thing I've ever seen."

The Roaming Wedge sells artisan cheeses from Wisconsin, Vermont and around the world. It makes regular stops from 3-8 p.m. every other Wednesday at the Cedar Lake Farmers Market and from 4-8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Dyer Community Market.

Hoehn is an Army veteran and former bartender who cut his teeth at the cheese counter at the Schererville Whole Foods.

"I was always a chef and a fat guy loving food," he said. "Eight or nine years ago I was at Binny's and got my first taste of Cahill's Irish Cheddar infused with porter. I thought, 'holy crap, I didn't think cheese could taste like that.'"

He's worked for years at the Whole Foods cheese counter, which took him "down the rabbit hole of cheese." He became a buyer and has gotten training in Vermont, Holland and from the University of Wisconsin Center of Dairy Research.

He became a certified cheese professional through the American Cheese Society. Hoehn had to pass a 300-question test after a solid two years of study.

"It takes two in a half months to grade," he said. "I spent the whole time checking email and opened the email with my eyes half closed. When it said 'congrats, you passed, you're a certified cheese professional,' I could finally breathe a sigh of relief. It was very intense."

He got Certified Cheese Professional training at the renowned Murray's Cheese shop in New York City, where he learned from experienced cheesemongers.

"They rolled out the red carpet for us when they didn't have to," he said.

He's a student of cheese, constantly studying and striving to learn more.

"I believe a cheesemonger should know everything about cheese and put the best possible product out there," he said. "You need to learn what's on the market and take time to show people what cheese should taste like. I try to cater to their tastes, whether they like it stronger or milder. If you pay $20 for cheese, give me money and don't like it, you'll never come back. If you're treated the way you should be treated, you're a customer for life."

Before launching the Roaming Wedge about a year ago, he talked with a friend at craft breweries about buying a 16-foot-long trailer and opening a mobile cheese shop.

"He said that sounds cool," he said. "We kept talking about more and more ideas."

He typically sells about 20 to 30 cheeses at a time.

"If I'm going to have a cheese shop, I can't have three cheeses. That's boring," he said. "I figure 20 to 30 is a good enough variety. That way people can get something different every time."

The Roaming Wedge consistently stocks cheese from some creameries such as Widmer's Cheese Cellars in Wisconsin and Uplands Cheese's Pleasant Ridge Reserves, one of only two cheeses it makes.

"He believes his product speaks for itself, which is really cool," he said. "One of my heroes is Anne Saxelby, who believed in American artisan cheeses and that are so many great American producers from small dairy farms. There are generational farmers who should get the spotlight. Not all the great cheese comes from Italy, France or Spain."

He also sells a variety of crackers, jams, honey and meats. He tries to stock unique hard-to-find items and is for instance the only Midwestern distributor of a cracker company from Portland, Maine.

"Cheese is the main star," he said. "I was just at a trade show where I just kept racking up orders from distributors. I thought everybody is going to love this or I want everybody should try this. Then I realized I could just order more later."

The Roaming Wedge draws people in at farmers markets and special events with free samples.

"I want to make sure you like it before you buy it," he said. "I give as many free samples as people want to try."

The charcuterie boards are also popular and help build word of mouth.

"People see people walking around munching on cheese and meat and they ask where you got that from," she said. "When you have cheese sitting there in the open windows, it goes over like hotcakes. Everyone loves cheese. People make a beeline straight for the window."

He's deeply passionate about cheese.

"To me, it's a dream come true," he said. "I appreciate the craftsmanship of cheese, how phenomenal it is once you taste it. It's just four ingredients: milk, salt remnant and cultures. But skills cheese makers can make it a million different ways with different breeds of cow cultures to get the flavor they want. It's a science. It's a pure art. Cheese has been around for as long as anyone can possibly remember. No one tells me I don't like cheese."

He stocks Indiana cheeses and even collaborated with Tulip Tree Creamery outside Indianapolis on a cheese flavored with Togarashi, a Japanese spice blend with a warming heat that's not super-spicy. He's teamed up with Smugglers Coffee on roasting a coffee with Parmesan rings in the hope of giving it umami, richness and nuttiness.

"It may be the world's first Parmesan Reggiano-infused coffee," he said.

The Roaming Wedge also partners with craft breweries, such as by hosting a Parmesan wheel cracking event at New Oberpfalz in Griffith and doing wine and beer pairing tastings. It often parks outside New Oberpfalz and Wild Rose Brewing in Griffith during the winter months when the markets are closed.

He's collaborated with many friends who have designed his logo of a cheese wedge with wheels, served as his general manager and supplied him with products.

"For me with a small business I want my friends to get involved. I want my buddies to help me get bigger and to help them get bigger," he said. "I like that aspect of lifting each other up."

Hoehn still works a full-time job at Whole Foods but takes the Roaming Wedge around to events across Northwest Indiana and Illinois, like NWI Comic-Con.

"I try to find the good stuff and roam the countryside," he said. "I work to stay informed from my distributors. I follow all the different cheesemakers to learn about the new stuff. I go to trade shows to taste a bunch of cheeses. The trade shows are where all the curd nerds hang out. You can mingle among your people."

He pursues a mission to educate the public.

"People might know cheddar or Colby but not the more artisan cheeses," he said. "They might not have heard about Pleasant Ridge. I want to give cheese novices the education I got and learn about these great cheeses, crackers, nuts, jams and honeys that are being produced all over the country."

His long-term goals are to expand to more markets in Northwest Indiana and Illinois. He also plans to launch a subscription box service in which he mails customers a curated selection of cheese, crackers and jams or honey every month.

Hoehn also plans to set up mini cheese shops in coffee houses and other retail shops around the Region.

"If people get cheese at a market and eat it all, they have to wait another week to get more cheese," he said. "This way they can find the quality cheese I have all the time without opening a super expensive brick-and-mortar store."

Upcoming events include a cheese and coffee tasting at Grindhouse Cafe in October and a November Raclette cheese dinner at New Oberpfalz where the open flame melts the face of the cheese to make it ooey-gooey. He also works with different charities such as the Wounded Warrior Foundation, Toys for Tots and No Kid Hungry.

"I hate being hungry, and I'm sure kids do too," he said.

For more information, find the Roaming Wedge on Facebook and Instagram or email roamingwedge@yahoo.com.