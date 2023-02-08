RockaBlock has launched a Kickstarter to help fund a planned expansion.

The apparel business, which was named the Indiana Small Business Development Center’s Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year last year, is turning to the public for help increasing its production capacity.

Rockland Page, a graphic designer who previously worked for the Chicago Tribune, Ebony and Jet, runs the T-shirt and clothing shop at at 81 W. 78th Ave. in Merrillville. It’s also a lifestyle brand that’s “Created to Inspire” with apparel that “highlights positivity, humor and Black history with thought-provoking design and messages.”

“I am at the point where I really need this money to grow my business and keep RockaBlock going,” Page said. “I’d appreciate it if people could spread the word about my Kickstarter campaign and donate if they can.”

In recent years, more entrepreneurs have turned to Kickstarter and other crowd-funding campaigns as an alternative to traditional bank financing, particularly with mission-driven small businesses. Kickstarter has a success rate of around 33%, according to business.org.

Page hopes to raise $35,000 to buy a ROQ Fit Automatic Screen Press that would allow him to print more than 500 shirts an hour. Currently, RockaBlock has a manual press that can crank out 100 shirts in an hour.

He also hopes to invest in a press that can print more colors, pay off his business loan and move into a larger store in the future.

Donors to the 45-day Kickstarter campaigns will get rewards like Bessie Coleman enamel pins, T-shirts and hoodies designed by Page. The highest tiers will get custom-made skateboards and a custom surfboard.

RockaBlock sells apparel that highlights positive aspects of Black life and history. It, for instance, sells a Freedom Fighters shirt that features Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, Ida B. Wells, Marcus Garvey and W.E.B. Du Bois. There’s a talking version that uses AR technology so when people hold their smartphone up to the shirt the Freedom Fighters come to three-dimensional life and share their stories.

Page started the business in his basement five years ago. It began as a creative outlet but his designs caught on and he moved into a brick-and-mortar store in Merrillville in 2021. He went on to win Purdue University Northwest’s Big Sell pitch competition last year, when RockaBlock was also named Indiana’s Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year by the SBA.

For more information, visit www.rockablock.com or on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or LinkedIn.