RockaBlock named Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year

Merrillville-based RockaBlock was named Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year by the Indiana Small Business Development Center.

The clothing company at 81 W. 78th Place in the Liberty Square Shopping Center in Merrillville will be honored with the award at a 3 p.m. ceremony May 5. It's part of Indiana SBDC’s Small Business Week celebration.

The SBDC said the award "honors a minority-owned Indiana SBDC client business that demonstrates success, community impact and positive contributions to the economic growth of the Hoosier state."

“Being named Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year is truly an honor," owner Rockland Page said. "It lets me know that all my hard work isn’t in vain and that what I’m doing is making a difference in my community.”

Page is a graphic designer who worked for the Chicago Tribune, Ebony and Jet before launching his fashion business in Merrillville. Last year, he won first place at Purdue University Northwest's Big Sell competition with an augmented reality T-shirt that will bring history to life.

He came up with an idea to use AR technology and voice actors to dramatize his shop's Freedom Fighters shirt that features Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, Ida B. Wells, Marcus Garvey and W.E.B. Du Bois.

Specializing in "inspiring shirts for inspired people," Rockablock sells T-shirts like "All Of This Matters," "Summer Body Loading," "Hip Hop Tarts," "Thigh Kingdom Come" "#Beardlove" and "SPIndiana," which features a DJ's turntable over a silhouette of the Hoosier State.

Rockablock also has skateboards, patches and a line of enamel pins such as "Not Today Karen," "Viva La Viv" and a Freedom Fighters series.

For more information, visit www.rockablock.com or call 219-472-8483.

