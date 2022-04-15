 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

RockaBlock named Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year

  • 0
RockaBlock's augmented reality T-shirt that brings history alive wins the Big Sell

First place winner Rockland Page presents his final pitch to the judges at the 2021 PNW Big Sell competition. Pages business, RockaBlock, has been named Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year.

 Joseph S. Pete

Merrillville-based RockaBlock was named Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year by the Indiana Small Business Development Center.

The clothing company at 81 W. 78th Place in the Liberty Square Shopping Center in Merrillville will be honored with the award at a 3 p.m. ceremony May 5. It's part of Indiana SBDC’s Small Business Week celebration.

The SBDC said the award "honors a minority-owned Indiana SBDC client business that demonstrates success, community impact and positive contributions to the economic growth of the Hoosier state."

“Being named Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year is truly an honor," owner Rockland Page said. "It lets me know that all my hard work isn’t in vain and that what I’m doing is making a difference in my community.”

Page is a graphic designer who worked for the Chicago Tribune, Ebony and Jet before launching his fashion business in Merrillville. Last year, he won first place at Purdue University Northwest's Big Sell competition with an augmented reality T-shirt that will bring history to life.

People are also reading…

He came up with an idea to use AR technology and voice actors to dramatize his shop's Freedom Fighters shirt that features Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, Ida B. Wells, Marcus Garvey and W.E.B. Du Bois.

Specializing in "inspiring shirts for inspired people," Rockablock sells T-shirts like "All Of This Matters," "Summer Body Loading," "Hip Hop Tarts," "Thigh Kingdom Come" "#Beardlove" and "SPIndiana," which features a DJ's turntable over a silhouette of the Hoosier State. 

Rockablock also has skateboards, patches and a line of enamel pins such as "Not Today Karen," "Viva La Viv" and a Freedom Fighters series.

For more information, visit www.rockablock.com or call 219-472-8483.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk Makes $43B bid to buy Twitter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts