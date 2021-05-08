RockaBlock's augmented reality T-shirt that brings history alive wins the Big Sell

Rockland Page, the owner of Merrillville-based RockaBlock, won first place at Purdue University Northwest's Big Sell competition with an augmented reality T-shirt that will bring history to life.
Twelve entrepreneurs gave six-minute pitches to a panel of three judges for a chance at cash prizes. The annual pitch contest aims to foster entrepreneurship in the Region.
“This type of event is important,” said Mont Handley, entrepreneur in residence and associate director of the PNW Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center. “It provides recognition to those who are gaining traction with their startups, motivation to those who are interested in entrepreneurship and serves to promote an emerging entrepreneurial ecosystem in Northwest Indiana.”
Handley and Alexandra Moran, clinical instructor of entrepreneurship at PNW, organized this year's Big Sell.
“Our hope is that these entrepreneurs continue to move forward, keep going, and keep pressing on with their innovations,” Moran said. “We’re trying to create a community ecosystem of entrepreneurs and this is just one piece of it.”
Page, a graphic designer who worked for the Chicago Tribune, Ebony and Jet before launching his fashion business, won $10,000 for his idea that combines fashion, history and technology. He's going to use AR technology and voice actors to dramatize his shop's Freedom Fighters shirt that features Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, Ida B. Wells, Marcus Garvey and W.E.B. Du Bois.
People will be able to download an app on their phone and wave it over the shirt so the historic figures come alive with animation.
"It will be like a cartoon over the image," he said. "It scans and reads the image and then there's animation with a script."
He hopes to launch the technology later this year, which can be used on Freedom Fighter shirts people have already purchased.
"It still feels surreal," he said. "I can't wait for this to be released and apply the technology to other designs. The method is patent pending. It's a way to use design to inspire people."
Emily Edwards of Schererville, founder of Emily’s Foods, won second place and $5,000 for her plant-based Paradise snack packs. Artunity’s founder, Jay Weinberg of Valparaiso, won third place and $2,500 for his business idea of giving the public the chance to donate to an artist for the opportunity to win original artwork.
A Fan Favorite Award went to Merrillville resident Michelle Pearson, who is the CEO at MPB Essential Technology, Inc.