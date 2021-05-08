RockaBlock's augmented reality T-shirt that brings history alive wins the Big Sell

People will be able to download an app on their phone and wave it over the shirt so the historic figures come alive with animation.

"It will be like a cartoon over the image," he said. "It scans and reads the image and then there's animation with a script."

He hopes to launch the technology later this year, which can be used on Freedom Fighter shirts people have already purchased.

"It still feels surreal," he said. "I can't wait for this to be released and apply the technology to other designs. The method is patent pending. It's a way to use design to inspire people."

Emily Edwards of Schererville, founder of Emily’s Foods, won second place and $5,000 for her plant-based Paradise snack packs. Artunity’s founder, Jay Weinberg of Valparaiso, won third place and $2,500 for his business idea of giving the public the chance to donate to an artist for the opportunity to win original artwork.

A Fan Favorite Award went to Merrillville resident Michelle Pearson, who is the CEO at MPB Essential Technology, Inc.

