Rod Stewart, Neil Diamond cover acts to take Portage LIVE! stage this summer

A variety of acts will perform free shows as part of Portage LIVE!'s summer concert series.

A free concert will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday night at Woodland Park at 2100 Willowcreek Road in Portage. Attendees can enjoy food, a cash bar and a car show at each show.

"This summer’s stellar line-up kicks off with Jim Bulanda’s Salute to the Stars on June 7. The talented entertainer from Lowell steps easily into the shoes of such greats as Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Neil Diamond, Michael Buble and Frank Sinatra," Publicity Director Debra Silvert said. "ReTurn2Soul hits the stage on June 14 with their jazz, R&B, and Motown show guaranteed to bring back the best memories. Remember when music was music? ReTurn2Soul’s unforgettable show will transport you there."

The acoustic guitar duo Chris & Lou, who's performed extensively across Northwest Indiana, will play "Great Music & Vocals Over the Years" on June 21. Then Chris Tartaglia's cover act The Rod Stewart Experience will feature the musical stylings of Rod the Mod on June 28.

"July’s lineup starts on July 5 with the Jason Martin Jazz Trio playing more than just jazz. These versatile musicians also include '50s to '70s rock and roll and funk in their highly acclaimed shows. What’s not to love?" Silvert said. "Mark your calendar for July 12 as Island 49 performs their Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show and more. This top-rock band incorporates influences of rock, reggae, country, folk, calypso, zydeco, and pop music, all inspired by an island style."

On June 19, singer Harley Heir will do vocal impressions of Elvis Presley, Louis Armstrong, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Frankie Valli, Johnny Cash and other musicians. Then Portage resident Joe Zirconia will perform his Neil Diamond Tribute act, The Ultimate Faux Diamond, on July 26.

Wolffgang, the Hobart High School Girls’ Choir directed by Dean Wolff, will perform 30's – 60's pop music on Aug. 2. Expect show tunes, patriotic songs and country music.

"The legendary Oscar & the Majestics are the original authentic Chicago-Indiana '60s garage rock band. Recognized internationally as Garage Rock Heroes, they’ll delight you on Aug. 9 with the best music of the '60s, '70s, and '80s as only they can," Silvert said. "Dave Thomas has kept the legend of The King alive with hundreds of Elvis Tribute performances for more than 30 years. The award-winning impersonator, who has performed on 'Good Morning America,' brings his buttery smooth voice to our Oakwood Hall stage on Aug. 16."

Singer and guitarist Mario Zavala will perform his rendition of classic hits like "La Bamba," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Piano Man," "House of the Rising Sun" and "Hey Jude" at Woodland Park in Portage on Aug. 23.

"Our Summer Series concludes on Aug. 30 with Rick Lindy & the Wild Ones and their Jukebox Legends Show," Silvert said. "Country, pop, retro rock and rockabilly hits will have you dancing in your seat…but don’t be shy…with this well-loved band, you’ll wind up on your feet."

People can donate food, paper products and other personal items to the Portage Food Pantry and Gabriel’s Horn Homeless Shelter at each concert.

For more information, visit portagelive.org.

