Northwest Indiana is now flanked with cannabis dispensaries just across the state lines of Illinois and Michigan.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians opened the Rolling Embers marijuana dispensary and consumption lounge last week at 19279 Kinst Road in New Buffalo, Michigan. It's located on the tribe's land off Exit 1 from Interstate 94 just across the state line.

A ribbon-cutting took place Friday and a grand opening celebration is planned for Thursday, which just happens to be April 20, or 4/20.

Opus Consulting, a business management firm with extensive experience in the cannabis industry, helped develop and will help manage the 21+ retail store in Harbor Country.

“At the request of many of our citizens, the Pokagon Band has evaluated business opportunities within the burgeoning cannabis industry for several years and we are very pleased to have partnered with Opus Consulting to enter the market and establish Rolling Embers," Pokagon Band Tribal Council Treasurer and Pokagon Development Authority Chairman Alex Wesaw said. "With its mix of products, innovative concept, amenities and great location near Lake Michigan in scenic New Buffalo, Rolling Embers offers a retail cannabis experience that is truly unique in the state of Michigan. We look forward to welcoming the public to experience what Rolling Embers has to offer.”

The 3,000-square-foot store has ample parking, including a dedicated space for motorcycles. It stocks a wide array of cannabis products, aiming at both the demographics of seasoned connoisseurs and first-timers.

It has a 1,400-square-foot outdoor consumption lounge with a gas fire pit, flexible seating and a "unique ambiance." It plans to host live music and bring in food trucks.

Rolling Embers also can be rented out to host large groups for private events.

“We are extremely proud to partner with the Pokagon Band to bring this unique cannabis retail store to Southwest Michigan," Opus Consulting President Jacques Santucci said. "Great care has been taken in the planning and implementation of the vision to provide a curated experience to both new and seasoned cannabis consumers alike.”

Indiana is just one of 10 states left in the nation where marijuana remains illegal. It's legal either for medicinal use or recreational use everywhere else in the country, including in neighboring Michigan and Illinois, where Mission Dispensary is located right across the state line by the River Oaks Center mall in Calumet City.

Michigan legalized cannabis for recreational use in 2019 and now has 609 active adult-use retailers across the state. The industry generates sales of $2.04 billion a year.

Rolling Embers is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.