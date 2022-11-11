Root cause of LaPorte building collapse determined

LAPORTE — Experts have identified what they believe caused part of a vacant three-story building in downtown LaPorte to collapse.

Stresses brought on by structural changes made sometime in the early 1900s are ultimately to blame for the front one-third of the building coming down on the night of Oct. 26, according to LaPorte City Engineer Nick Minich.

He said the roughly 150-year-old structure in the 700 block of Lincolnway was originally three separate buildings, and the first floor of each building was later joined together by tearing down weight bearing brick walls.

The walls helping to support the structure were replaced with steel columns and beams. The end result was more floor space for Lows, a popular clothing store until closing roughly 40 years ago, but Minich said that while the work was solid, it changed how the weight of the building was distributed. The weight load shifted a bit more toward the front, leaving that section more prone to weakening over time.

“That caused the structural deficiency that eventually became a failure,” Minich said.

He said what exactly broke or shifted to cause the Oct. 26 collapse was not known, but the usual effects from age likely added over time to the weight-related stress on that portion the building.

“It’s almost impossible to determine what the failure was, but we do know it’s related to the renovations that happened many years ago,” Minich said.

The building was being remodeled to offer retail on the first floor and apartments on the upper levels. Minich said that work was strictly cosmetic and did not factor into the collapse.

Fortunately, nobody was inside or passing by the structure during the collapse, which sent a good number of bricks into the eastbound and westbound lanes of Lincolnway.

In response, city officials are in the process of developing a program aimed at preventing other structural failures. Mayor Tom Dermody said it’s too early to know the mechanics, but grants and other sources of revenue could be involved.

He said the money would help property owners pay to have their buildings inspected and to fix any major problems.

The downtown consists primarily of structures erected well over a century ago. However, Minich said he’s not aware of any other building joined together like the one that partially collapsed.

“We’re looking at trying to create something, kind of a voluntary program to help people have peace of mind,” Minich said.