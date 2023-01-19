Round the Clock, Martini’s to be featured on America's Best Restaurants show

Round the Clock, the popular Region diner chain known for its hearty omelets and bottomless cups of coffee, and Martini’s Scratch Kitchen and Lounge in Valparaiso will be featured on the America's Best Restaurants internet show.

The Round the Clock diner at 219 Pine Lake Ave. in LaPorte will host a visit from America's Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company that shines a spotlight on independently owned restaurants. Kentucky-based America's Best Restaurants has filmed more than 700 episodes that air online and on social media. In Indiana, Freddy's Steakhouse in Hammond and Ale Emporium, Bluebeard, Iozzo's Garden of Italy, Ripple Bagel & Deli, Shallo's, Loughmiller's Pub and Eatery and the Garage Food Hall in Indianapolis have been featured.

Its "ABR Roadshow" will come to the LaPorte Round the Clock from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 30. The show will highlight popular dishes and do an extensive on-camera interview with owner John Cristos about why Round the Clock has been such a longstanding Northwest Indiana institution.

Round the Clock began in Gary in 1962 when it was founded by Cristos' father, a Greek immigrant. Over the years, he and his brothers opened many Northwest Indiana restaurants, which share the Round the Clock brand but are independently operated.

John Cristos started the LaPorte Round the Clock diner in 1982.

It's known for its all-day diner menu, specializing in traditional American homestyle cuisine with a Greek flair. It offers breakfast standards like eggs, skillets, omelets and biscuits and gravy, served round the clock as the name implies.

Round The Clock also has extensive desserts, including pies and its Napoleon pastry.

"America's Best Restaurants" features restaurants all over the country based on nominations from customers or self-nominations by the restaurants themselves. The episodes run about half an hour and look like programs on the Food Network.

The "ABR Roadshow" also will stop by Martini’s Scratch Kitchen and Lounge at 1004 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 31. It will feature interviews of owners Louis and Sophie Kalafatis, who run the chophouse that serves Mediterranean dishes like saganaki, burrata salad and a Greek pork chops.

“Like every other Greek family, we know how to feed people,” Sophie Kalafatis said.

Their restaurant is named after the watering hole Martini's in "It's a Wonderful Life."

“If you watch the movie 'It’s A Wonderful Life,' the young Nick, his mom was from Valparaiso,” Louis Kalafatis said. “And she was performing a few years before Martini’s opened, at the local opera house.”