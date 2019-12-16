Royal Excursion, a Mishawaka-based charter bus and luxury transportation provider, is looking at hiring Indiana Airport Supersaver employees and potentially using the same stops when it rolls out airport shuttle bus service between Northwest Indiana and O'Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport next year.
It's one of two companies racing to provide airport shuttle service to Chicago's airport, a fixture in Northwest Indiana for more than 40 years, after Coach USA North America shuts down its Chicago Trolley and Indiana Airport Supersaver service to O'Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway International at the end of the year. A second, unnamed company approached Portage about using its city-owned bus stop with 35 parking spaces and a covered shelter at 2613 Irving St., Portage Mayor John Cannon said.
Royal Excursion spokesman Marc Raybin said the company plans to have talks with the owners of the Airport Supersaver stops in South Bend, Michigan City, Portage, Highland and Crestwood, Ill. The bus company hopes to provide shuttle service to Lake, Porter, LaPorte, and St. Joseph counties, aiming to use the same stops travelers are already familiar with and accustomed to using if possible.
The bus company also is interested in potentially hiring at least some of the same employees who now work at Indiana Airport Supersaver.
“We have spoken with Coach USA and they invited us to speak with their employees and have been very cooperative," owner and president Shannon Kaser said.
Royal Excursion, which has a fleet of more than 100 buses doing corporate, wedding and group outings, hopes to launch the new bus service between Northern Indiana and Chicago's two major airports within 60 days. The company said it would be more modest at first but could grow over time.
Though a longtime staple that many use when traveling for cost and environmental reasons, airport shuttle buses have been suffering nationwide because of increased competition from Uber and Lyft. Phoenix-based SuperShuttle, whose iconic blue and yellow vans serve more than 60 airports in North America, also recently announced it is going out of business at the end of the year.
1 of 20
The foreground of this aerial view of the Gary-Chicago International Airport's 8,900-foot main runway shows the Canadian National Railway tracks just beyond Cline Avenue which were moved to make way for the expansion.
In this aerial view of the northwest portion of the Gary-Chicago International Airport's main runway the Boeing Co. hangar can be seen at lower left. Boeing and other airport tenants are expected to benefit from the runway's recently completed expansion to 8,900 feet.
This aerial view of the Gary-Chicago International Airport shows a Canadian National train in the foreground. The tracks the train is running on had to be moved to make way for the expansion of the main runway. Two other railroads are also having tracks moved and rebuilt as part of the project.
This is an aerial view of the Gary-Chicago International Airport from the south. With the completion of its runway expansion project, the runway area at far right now has a 1,000-foot safety area as mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The southeast end of the Gary/Chicago International Airport's main runway, shown here just beyond the elevated Indiana Toll Road, will be fully compliant with federal regulations for a 1,000-foot safety area once it is remarked from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20.
This aerial view of the Gary-Chicago International Airport shows the southeast end of the main runway and the 1,000 foot safety area that was recently installed beyond it. The airport is in the early stages of developing a new master plan.
The southeast end of the Gary/Chicago International Airport's main runway, shown here just beyond the elevated Indiana Toll Road. The airport authority has hiked charges for aircraft and businesses that use the airport.
The southeast end of the Gary/Chicago International Airport. The airport will host a business expo for potential subcontractors for creation of its new master plan, meant to guide the airport's development for the next two decades.
The Gary/Chicago International Airport as viewed from the southeast. An immigrant detention center proposed by The GEO Group would be located in the area shown on the upper right side of this photo, across Airport Road from the airport.
A business jet flies over the Indiana Toll Road as it comes in for a landing at Gary/Chicago International Airport. The airport is awaiting federal approval to proceed with designing a Customs facility.
Gallery: Gary/Chicago International Airport expansion from the air
Aerial views of the recently expanded main runway at Gary/Chicago International Airport.
A business jet flies over the Indiana Toll Road as it comes in for a landing at the Gary-Chicago International Airport.
In this aerial view of the northwest portion of the Gary-Chicago International Airport's main runway the Boeing Co. hangar can be seen at lower left. Boeing and other airport tenants are expected to benefit from the runway's recently completed expansion to 8,900 feet.
The light-colored pavement in the foreground is the newly installed expansion area of Gary-Chicago International Airport's main runway. The airport can now handle larger and heavier aircraft.
This aerial view of the Gary-Chicago International Airport shows a Canadian National train in the foreground. The tracks the train is running on had to be moved to make way for the expansion of the main runway. Two other railroads are also having tracks moved and rebuilt as part of the project.
This is an aerial view of the Gary-Chicago International Airport from the south. With the completion of its runway expansion project, the runway area at far right now has a 1,000-foot safety area as mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration.
A business jet lands on the main runway at Gary-Chicago International Airport. A $174 million project to expand the runway to 8,900 feet was recently completed.
This aerial view of the Gary-Chicago International Airport shows the southeast end of the main runway and the 1,000 foot safety area that was installed beyond it.
This aerial view of the Gary-Chicago International Airport shows the elevated Indiana Toll Road which runs along its southern edge and provides access via an exit just a short distance away.
The southeast end of the Gary/Chicago International Airport's main runway, shown here just beyond the elevated Indiana Toll Road, will be fully compliant with federal regulations for a 1,000-foot safety area once it is remarked from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20.
A business jet flies over the Indiana Toll Road as it comes in for a landing at Gary/Chicago International Airport.
This aerial view of the Gary-Chicago International Airport shows the southeast end of the main runway and the 1,000 foot safety area that was recently installed beyond it. The airport is in the early stages of developing a new master plan.
The southeast end of the Gary/Chicago International Airport's main runway, shown here just beyond the elevated Indiana Toll Road. The airport authority has hiked charges for aircraft and businesses that use the airport.
The southeast end of the Gary/Chicago International Airport. The airport will host a business expo for potential subcontractors for creation of its new master plan, meant to guide the airport's development for the next two decades.
A business jet flies over the Indiana Toll Road as it comes in for a landing at Gary/Chicago International Airport.
The Gary/Chicago International Airport as viewed from the southeast. An immigrant detention center proposed by The GEO Group would be located in the area shown on the upper right side of this photo, across Airport Road from the airport.
A business jet flies over the Indiana Toll Road as it comes in for a landing at Gary/Chicago International Airport. The airport is awaiting federal approval to proceed with designing a Customs facility.
The southeast end of the Gary/Chicago International Airport is shown. The airport has authorized its engineer to design a proposed Customs facility.
A business jet flies over the Indiana Toll Road as it comes in for a landing at Gary/Chicago International Airport.
The southeast end of the Gary/Chicago International Airport is shown.
