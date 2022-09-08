Rush, Franciscan to partner on cancer and neuroscience care

Rush and Franciscan Alliance will partner clinical services for cancer and neurosciences.

The Rush University System for Health and Franciscan, one of the largest health care providers in Northwest Indiana, have reached an agreement on providing subspecialty care.

RUSH and Franciscan will collaborate at Franciscan Health hospitals in Crown Point, Dyer, Hammond, Michigan City and Munster.

“Our organizations have a shared goal of bringing the best and latest treatments to the communities we serve,” said Dr. Omar Lateef, Rush president and CEO. “We’ve been honored to provide care in the region for many years, and this partnership makes it even simpler for our teams to come together to offer the care that patients and their families need.”

Potential clinical affiliations could take place in oncology, neurology, neurosurgery and other surgical specialties. Rush will be able to use Franciscan hospitals as clinical trial sites.

“This partnership with Rush affirms Franciscan Health’s commitment to providing patients with cutting-edge treatments and university-level care close to home,” said Franciscan Alliance President and CEO Kevin Leahy. “Rush’s expertise and access to clinical treatments combined with Franciscan’s new state-of-the-art facilities and compassionate care create a team that can tackle a patient’s most complex health challenges.”

Under the deal, Rush will serve as the exclusive academic medical system partner of Franciscan Alliance. Franciscan Hospitals in turn will serve as Rush's regional medical centers of choice.

“This partnership truly benefits patients by connecting academic medicine directly to the communities in which they live,” said Dr. Paul Casey, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Rush University Medical Center. “Our nationally recognized neurosciences and cancer programs are even stronger with Franciscan as our partner. This is a great opportunity to work together toward a common goal of creating healthier communities.”

Rush and Franciscan previously partnered on neurology care for stroke patients in Franciscan emergency rooms. Rush's thoracic surgeons also will operate at the Franciscan Health Munster and Dyer campuses.

Rush also will assist Franciscan Health Olympia Fields with graduate medical education and physician recruitment. The Chicago-based health care provider, which has been ranked among the best in the country, also is opening an outpatient center of its own in Munster.

“Expanding a partnership between Franciscan and Rush that has already benefited both patients and medical students will strengthen health care in Northwest Indiana years into the future,” Leahy said.