Ford's financial woes continue to mount after S&P Global Ratings cut its credit rating to the lowest investment-grade level.
S&P pointed to softening demand, rising regulatory costs and "ongoing subpar performance in China and Europe" when downgrading the long-term issuer credit rating of Ford and its subsidiary Ford Credit to -BBB, down from BBB. It also lowered its short-term rating from A-2 to A-3.
"We no longer expect the company to sustain an EBITDA margin of around 8% at least until 2022," S&P said.
Ford is one of the largest industrial employers, with more than 7,000 mostly hourly employees in the bi-state Calumet Region. The company has faced a growing amount of skepticism from Wall Street in the face of technological innovation disrupting the automotive industry, such as autonomous and electric vehicles.
In September, Moody's cut Ford's credit rating to junk. If S&P and Fitch follow suit, that puts Ford at risk of getting delisted from investment-grade bond indexes, which would force some large institutional investors to sell its debt.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which runs the Chicago Assembly Plant just across the state line in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago, currently has about $14 billion in outstanding debt.
Ford's profit fell to $425 million in the third quarter, down from $991 million in the third quarter of 2018. The automaker lowered its yearly guidance of Earnings Before Interest and Taxes to $6.5 billion to $7 billion, down from an original projection of $7 billion to $7.5 billion.
Ford CEO Jim Hackett said the company has been facing "more headwinds than expected," including from higher-than-expected warranty costs.
The automaker employs more than 5,800 workers at its 2.8 million-square-foot Chicago Assembly Plant at 12600 S. Torrence Ave. on the bank of the Calumet River and 1,290 workers at the Chicago Stamping Plant.