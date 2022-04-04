S&P Global Market Intelligence names First Merchants a top 20 bank

S&P Global Market Intelligence, a leading source of business information and market data, has named First Merchants Bank a top 20 financial institution nationally.

Muncie-based First Merchants is the second-largest bank headquartered in Indiana, after Old National, with 17 branches in Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs of Chicago.

First Merchants ranked as S&P's 19th top-performing bank with more than $10 billion in assets last year.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our strength and stability as a financial institution,” First Merchants CEO Mark Hardwick said. “We work hard every day, and in every market, to be the best bank we can be."

S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked how banks with more than $10 billion in assets that are publicly traded on Nasdaq, NYSE or NYSEAM performed financially in 2021. It looked at growth, profitability and safety and soundness.

Financial institutions were ranked based on returns, efficiency and growth, as well as the strength and risk profile of their balance sheets.

First Merchants Bank had $15.5 billion in assets at the end of last year, including loans of $9.3 billion. It generated $410.7 million in net interest income, an increase of 7.5% or $28.6 million.

The bank has 106 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. It's also recently been named in the top 25 of Forbes's list of "America's Best Banks" and been ranked a "Best Bank" two years in a row by Newsweek.

First Merchants also launched a corporate responsibility initiative last year.

"As much as we appreciate this honor, our greatest achievement is being able to make a difference in the communities we serve by being part of the larger conversation on financial wellness and service to others," Hardwich said. "This is among the many ways we impact people’s lives through our ‘helping you prosper’ mindset.”

