S&T Provisions pizzeria and deli from Chicago coming to Crown Point square

A longtime pizza joint and Italian deli from Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood will soon bring an authentic taste of South Side Italian cuisine to the square in Crown Point.

S&T Provisions, the "home of the original pizza setup," plans to open an S&T Too in the part of the former Old Town Square Antique Mall that's being redeveloped. It also recently opened an outpost in south suburban Frankfort.

S&T opened on Chicago's far southwest side 62 years ago and is known for its pizza setups, in which customers get pizza ingredients that they take home and bake themselves. It was originally a wholesaler supplying ingredients to South Side pizzerias that serve up square-cut tavern-style pizza, but then transitioned into providing ready-made pizza kits directly to customers.

It also sells Italian sausage, a meatball mix, frozen pasta and bread.

"Crown Point will be our fourth location," Regional Director Dan Klaric said. "We also ship nationwide. There are a lot of people who grew up in Chicagoland and then moved away. We'll deliver right to your door."

A neighborhood institution since 1962, S&T took off in popularity during the shutdown early in the coronavirus pandemic. It expanded to Bolingbrook and then opened in June at 20214 S. LaGrange in Frankfort.

"We're a fourth-generation family-owned business," Klaric said. "We're heavily involved with fundraising for schools and the community. When COVID hit, we raised $600,000 to save local businesses."

A local partner from Crown Point is bringing S&T to 101 W. Joliet Street just off the Historic Old Lake County Courthouse Square in downtown Crown Point.

"That square is just awesome," Klaric said. "It's a busy area and just feels like a hometown."

The deli will offer Italian food to go, including its signature pizza setups that it sells three for $25.

"It's basically three pizzas for the price of one delivery," he said. "We make our own sauce and sausage. We bring in award-winning cheese from Wisconsin."

Customers can choose toppings like sausage, pepperoni and veggies. S&T also has 10-packs of individual cheese pizzas. The pizzas are assembled at home and baked for 15 to 20 minutes at 400 degrees.

"It's a fun thing to do as a family," Klaric said. "You make it how you want it. You're probably not going to eat three so you can put the others in the freezer. You can get authentic ingredients you can make right at your house."

S&T Too will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. It's looking to open sometime in the next few months.

For more information, visit sandtprovisions.com or find the business on Facebook.