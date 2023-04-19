The Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA in Crown Point will host a free Safe Kids Day this Saturday.

Safe Kids Northwest Indiana will host the public event for children and families from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YMCA at 100 W. Burrell Drive. It features many educational booths that tell people how to keep their children "safe, healthy and happy."

Kids can see Bumblebee from "Transformers," a baby raptor, Gary SouthShore RailCats’ Rusty the Railcat and the Chick-fil-A cow.

Sponsors include the Crown Point Community Foundation, Cleveland-Cliffs, NIPSCO, the Geminus Corporation and Franciscan Health, which will have an "Ask the Pediatrician” table.

Other educational displays will cover dental care, fire safety, bike safety, pet safety, first aid, safe sleeping, medication safety, breastfeeding, CPR, kitchen safety, stranger danger, healthy eating, home safety, YMCA summer camps, water safety, sports safety and the Franciscan Health Prenatal Assistance Program.

Kids can enjoy face painting, balloon twisting and refreshments. Attendees will get a gift and be entered in a raffle when they enter. They should use the west entrance.

Registration is required. For more information, call the Crossroads YMCA at 219-663-5810.