Safety-Kleen launches new base oil that reduced greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 78%

Safety-Kleen, which operates a re-refinery in East Chicago, is launching a new KLEEN+ brand of base oils it says reduce greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 78% by "infinitely" recycling used oil.

The company, which runs the largest re-refinery in the world in East Chicago, said its product has the potential to lower the environmental impact of automotive and industrial lubricants, about 90% of which used in North America currently come from crude oil straight from the ground.

Safety-Kleen gathers more than 230 million gallons of used oil from more than 100,000 customers a year, turning them into re-refined oils that are sold back to the market.

“With the rollout of KLEEN+, we are communicating to the industry that re-refined base oil enables the best of all worlds – a high-quality base stock that delivers enhanced performance in end products with the additional benefit of being uniquely sustainable,” Executive Vice President of Safety-Kleen Oil Craig Linington said. “The re-refining industry, led by Safety-Kleen, has made impressive technological advancements and product enhancements since the 1980s. Our new brand represents the culmination of nearly four decades of scientific research and investment in our facilities. With KLEEN+, we have arrived to where we are now delivering a premium product that is technologically superior to, and of greater quality than, equivalent base oils derived from crude, and with a vastly smaller carbon footprint.”

A study Ramboll conducted that was commissioned by Safety-Kleen found that every gallon of re-refined oil used prevents 10 kg of carbon dioxide from being released, as base oil is one of the most processed elements to come from a barrel of crude oil.

Owned by Massachusetts-based Clean Harbors, which provides environmental services to most Fortune 500 companies, Safety-Kleen operates seven re-refineries across North America that produce about 150 million gallons of base oil a year, preventing an estimated 1.5 million tons of greenhouse gases. That's the same as having 3.7 billion fewer miles driven by cars with internal combustion engines.

Safety-Kleen's re-refineries, the biggest of which is in East Chicago, have produced more than 4.1 billion gallons of recycled oil since their inception.

The new KLEEN+ product can be produced with 1.4 gallons of used oil instead of 42 gallons of drilled crude oil.

The product has higher viscosity than traditional base oil as well as lower volatility, more thermal stability and few impurities. It can be used for engine oils, coating applications and metalworking products. It also can be blended for finished products, such as oil for cars, hydraulic fluids and heavy-duty industrial lubricants.

Safety-Kleen uses the base for its own line of commercial oils.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.