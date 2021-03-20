sage-popovich, inc.names new president

The global aviation consulting firm and airplane repo specialist Sage-Popovich has named a new president.

Petar Todorovic was promoted to serve as president of the Valparaiso-based firm, which runs flights out of the Gary/Chicago International Airport and purports to be "the world's largest specialist in the recovery of aviation-related equipment." The company has also expanded into asset management and technical services.

Owner and former president Nick Popovich will shift to the position of chairman. He will mentor Todorovic while spending more time on philanthropic endeavors through the Popovich Family Trust.

“Nick Popovich has been an incredible mentor and proven leader within the aviation industry for decades. As we look to the next chapter at Sage-Popovich, I am extremely honored to be selected to continue his legacy,” Todorovic said. “We are at an exciting and transformative time for our business. As we expand our global footprint, I look forward to seeing every new challenge as an opportunity for Sage-Popovich’s success.”

Todorovic has worked at Sage-Popovich since graduating from Purdue University in 2014, becoming vice president of operations early last year.