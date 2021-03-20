 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sage-popovich, inc.names new president

sage-popovich, inc.names new president

{{featured_button_text}}
sage-popovich, inc.names new president

Petar Todorovic

 Joseph S. Pete

The global aviation consulting firm and airplane repo specialist Sage-Popovich has named a new president.

Petar Todorovic was promoted to serve as president of the Valparaiso-based firm, which runs flights out of the Gary/Chicago International Airport and purports to be "the world's largest specialist in the recovery of aviation-related equipment." The company has also expanded into asset management and technical services.

Owner and former president Nick Popovich will shift to the position of chairman. He will mentor Todorovic while spending more time on philanthropic endeavors through the Popovich Family Trust.

“Nick Popovich has been an incredible mentor and proven leader within the aviation industry for decades. As we look to the next chapter at Sage-Popovich, I am extremely honored to be selected to continue his legacy,” Todorovic said. “We are at an exciting and transformative time for our business. As we expand our global footprint, I look forward to seeing every new challenge as an opportunity for Sage-Popovich’s success.”

Todorovic has worked at Sage-Popovich since graduating from Purdue University in 2014, becoming vice president of operations early last year.

As president, he set goals that include expanding appraisals and liquidations, both domestically and internationally, expanding the company's fleet of managed aircraft, and purchasing a Federal Aviation Administration-certified repair station that can service corporate jets, helicopters and turboprops. 

“We have the utmost confidence in Petar and are enthusiastic to watch our company grow alongside his continued development as a business leader,” Popovich said.

Founded in 1979, Sage-Popovich has repossessed more than 1,800 aircraft around the world and appraised more than $40 billion of aviation-related assets. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Region's leading industries evolving and planning for the future

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts