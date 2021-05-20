Sage-Popovich promotes new vice president of flight operations

Valparaiso-based aviation firm Sage-Popovich, which repossesses aircrafts all over the world, promoted Shawn Farrington to vice president of flight operations.

Farrington, an Indiana native and Army Aviation veteran, has worked for the company for more than five years. The Northwest Indiana resident, who volunteers for Portage High School and coordinates Veterans Airlift Command flights that provide free transportation for wounded veterans, worked his way up from a ground-level position at Sage-Popovich to management.

“Shawn’s work ethic and drive is inspiring," President Petar Todorovic said. "In just five short years, he’s taken every opportunity to grow his skills and add value to every department within the company. We’re proud to have him as a new vice president, and excited to see what he’ll achieve next."

Farrington started at Sage-Popovich in 2016 as an aircraft detailer. He went on to work as a ground service and maintenance support tech. He then worked in the parts distribution center, helping with inventory audits and inspections for airlines, resellers, part distributors and manufacturers.

He also participated in aircraft liquidations after bankruptcies.