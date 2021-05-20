 Skip to main content
date 2021-05-20

Sage-Popovich promotes new vice president of flight operations
Shawn Farrington

 Joseph S. Pete

Valparaiso-based aviation firm Sage-Popovich, which repossesses aircrafts all over the world, promoted Shawn Farrington to vice president of flight operations.

Farrington, an Indiana native and Army Aviation veteran, has worked for the company for more than five years. The Northwest Indiana resident, who volunteers for Portage High School and coordinates Veterans Airlift Command flights that provide free transportation for wounded veterans, worked his way up from a ground-level position at Sage-Popovich to management.

“Shawn’s work ethic and drive is inspiring," President Petar Todorovic said. "In just five short years, he’s taken every opportunity to grow his skills and add value to every department within the company. We’re proud to have him as a new vice president, and excited to see what he’ll achieve next."

Farrington started at Sage-Popovich in 2016 as an aircraft detailer. He went on to work as a ground service and maintenance support tech. He then worked in the parts distribution center, helping with inventory audits and inspections for airlines, resellers, part distributors and manufacturers.

He also participated in aircraft liquidations after bankruptcies.

He then became a flight coordinator, scheduling Sage-Popovich trips. He became a Federal Aviation Administration-licensed dispatcher and has been continuing his education. 

“Shawn gives me great confidence that we are transitioning our company to some amazing young people that will continue the growth of the aviation industry,” Chairman Nick Popovich said.

Founded in 1979, Sage-Popovich has repossessed more than 1,800 aircraft worldwide and assessed more than $40 billion worth of aviation assets. It provides a wide range of consulting services, including strategic planning, valuations, and long-term portfolio monitoring. 

For more information, visit www.sage-popovich.com.

