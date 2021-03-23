Sage-Popovich to acquire Togs Aircraft repair station in Michigan

Sage-Popovich, Inc., a global aviation consulting firm and airplane reposession specialist, has agreed to acquire the Togs Aircraft repair station in Michigan.

Sage-Popovich, a Valparaiso-based aviation services firm that bills itself as "the world's largest specialist in the recovery of aviation-related equipment," has a 35-year history with Togs Aircraft President Blake Groat, who founded the Togs repair station.

“I met Blake when repossessing aircraft from a charter operator in Michigan,” Sage-Popovich Chairman Nick Popovich said. “The aircraft and records were so well maintained that I approached, and retained, Blake to become the director of maintenance for an aviation group in Illinois that I was managing as a consultant. When my contract there ended, Blake left and created Togs. Since then, Togs has been our maintenance repair and overhaul provider of choice.”

Togs Aircraft has both fixed-wing and rotary planes for more than 20 years. It maintains turboprops, helicopters, corporate jets and regional airline equipment.

Sage-Popovich, which just named Petar Todorovic its new president, has used Togs over the years for pre-purchase inspections, repossession support and maintenance of corporate aircraft and helicopters.