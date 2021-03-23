Sage-Popovich to acquire Togs Aircraft repair station in Michigan

Sage-Popovich, Inc., a global aviation consulting firm and airplane reposession specialist, has agreed to acquire the Togs Aircraft repair station in Michigan.
Sage-Popovich, a Valparaiso-based aviation services firm that bills itself as "the world's largest specialist in the recovery of aviation-related equipment," has a 35-year history with Togs Aircraft President Blake Groat, who founded the Togs repair station.
“I met Blake when repossessing aircraft from a charter operator in Michigan,” Sage-Popovich Chairman Nick Popovich said. “The aircraft and records were so well maintained that I approached, and retained, Blake to become the director of maintenance for an aviation group in Illinois that I was managing as a consultant. When my contract there ended, Blake left and created Togs. Since then, Togs has been our maintenance repair and overhaul provider of choice.”
Togs Aircraft has both fixed-wing and rotary planes for more than 20 years. It maintains turboprops, helicopters, corporate jets and regional airline equipment.
Sage-Popovich, which just named Petar Todorovic its new president, has used Togs over the years for pre-purchase inspections, repossession support and maintenance of corporate aircraft and helicopters.
“We are enthusiastic in becoming part of the SPI family, and look forward to continuing to build upon this great relationship," Groat said.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of this year. When it does, Sage-Popovich will add new capabilities that will include scheduled and unscheduled aircraft maintenance, pre-purchase inspections, mobile services, logbook reviews and aircraft importing and exporting.
Sage-Popovich has repossessed more than 1,800 aircraft around the world and appraised more than $40 billion of aviation-related assets since it was founded in 1979. It also offers a range of asset management and technical services to the aviation sector.
For more information, visit sage-popovich.com.