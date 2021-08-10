Sale price of homes continues to skyrocket in Region

Home buyers are still dealing with a shortage of homes on the market and the soaring prices this is causing.
The median cost of a home in Northwest Indiana jumped 21.6% between June 2020 and this June, according to data collected by the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors, which covers Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
But the median price increase to $225,000 from $185,000 in June 2020 did not indicate a decline in sales.
"A 15.5% jump in total sales compared to last June showed that demand for housing in Northwest Indiana is alive and well despite dramatically rising home values," GNIAR CEO Peter Novak said. "Buyers continue to engage in extremely competitive bidding wars for homes they like, while sellers often have a number of purchase offers to choose from shortly after putting their home up for sale."
Novak said there are small signs supply may be improving.
"On a positive note, we are starting to see more sellers put their home up for sale as compared to the past several years, but the increase is only nominal and not making much of a difference in this market currently," he said. "However, it’s still noteworthy because it may be a sign that sellers are ready to get off the fence more and more in the coming months and year."
For the first half of the year, the median price was up 11.2% from the first six months of 2020. Total sales are up almost 13% this year over 2020, and new listings are up by 4.3%.
Tiffany Dowling, a realtor with Keller Williams Realty in Schererville, said, "It's still a hot market. The lack of inventory remains a key factor why homes are generating higher returns. Eighty percent of listings are selling at the list price or above. Sixty percent of our listings have five showings or fewer before selling at the list price or higher."
As an example of the soaring prices, Dowling said she recently handled the sale of a home in St. John that went for $200,000 more than it sold for two years earlier without any significant updates in those two years. She said houses have five to 10 offers to choose from soon after they go on sale.
"Patience and a good realtor are essential to selling a home as quickly as possible for the best return and to have a smooth sale process," Dowling said. "For every transaction I talk to several people, from the lender to the title company to the clients."
She said the heavy competition for available homes means there is a shortage of homes for first-time buyers and for seniors.
"Sales to first-time buyers dropped 30% in June, the biggest drop in three decades. I can't even say getting affordable homes is attainable with the rising cost of construction material. The numbers don't lie.
"We need to strategize how to deal with this because rents are up and people need and deserve affordable housing. The luxury home market is high as well. That market is up 26%."
Dowling said the rapid rise in the cost of homes is creating a problem for appraisers trying to justify the value of a home for financing, even when there are multiple offers for the home.
"We are starting to see more new construction, which is exciting, and with the low interest rates, that is a good combination. I'm working 12 to 15 hours a day, and I haven't had a day off in six months," she said. "The big difference these days is you have to be available all the time or you could lose the sale."