Sale price of homes continues to skyrocket in Region

For the first half of the year, the median price was up 11.2% from the first six months of 2020. Total sales are up almost 13% this year over 2020, and new listings are up by 4.3%.

Tiffany Dowling, a realtor with Keller Williams Realty in Schererville, said, "It's still a hot market. The lack of inventory remains a key factor why homes are generating higher returns. Eighty percent of listings are selling at the list price or above. Sixty percent of our listings have five showings or fewer before selling at the list price or higher."

As an example of the soaring prices, Dowling said she recently handled the sale of a home in St. John that went for $200,000 more than it sold for two years earlier without any significant updates in those two years. She said houses have five to 10 offers to choose from soon after they go on sale.

"Patience and a good realtor are essential to selling a home as quickly as possible for the best return and to have a smooth sale process," Dowling said. "For every transaction I talk to several people, from the lender to the title company to the clients."

She said the heavy competition for available homes means there is a shortage of homes for first-time buyers and for seniors.