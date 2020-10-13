Sales of locally made Explorer soar by 73.9%

Ford sales dipped by by 4.9% to 551,796 units in the third quarter year-over-year, but jumped by 27.2% as compared to the disastrous second quarter, which the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said points to a faster-than-expected recovery.
The automaker's retail sales fell by 2% year-over-year in the third quarter, but Ford noted it significantly outperformed the industry decline of 10% in the third quarter.
“Despite the challenging pandemic environment, our retail unit sales were down only 2% and we had our best third quarter of pickup truck sales since 2005," said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service. "F-Series finished the quarter on a high note with September sales up 17.2% with over 76,000 F-Series pickups sold.”
The Explorer — made at the Chicago Assembly Plant just across the state line — saw sales skyrocket by 73.9% to 59,060 units in the third quarter. It led the market as America's best-selling midsize SUV through September, with sales of 160,209 vehicles, up 18% as compared to the first three quarters of 2019.
"At retail, Explorer sales jumped 55.6% over a year ago," Ford said in a news release. "Explorer retail share of segment was up five percentage points from a year ago, at an estimated 15% of segment. High-end performance ST Explorers represented 18% of Explorer’s sales and gained 8.6% over a year ago."
Last year, Ford started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant. Sales of the SUV soared by 222% to 6,118 units in the third quarter, and by 732% to 15,800 units through the first nine months of the year.
Ford employs more than 5,000 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks of the Calumet River and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.
