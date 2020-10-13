Sales of locally made Explorer soar by 73.9%

Ford sales dipped by by 4.9% to 551,796 units in the third quarter year-over-year, but jumped by 27.2% as compared to the disastrous second quarter, which the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said points to a faster-than-expected recovery.

The automaker's retail sales fell by 2% year-over-year in the third quarter, but Ford noted it significantly outperformed the industry decline of 10% in the third quarter.

“Despite the challenging pandemic environment, our retail unit sales were down only 2% and we had our best third quarter of pickup truck sales since 2005," said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service. "F-Series finished the quarter on a high note with September sales up 17.2% with over 76,000 F-Series pickups sold.”

The Explorer — made at the Chicago Assembly Plant just across the state line — saw sales skyrocket by 73.9% to 59,060 units in the third quarter. It led the market as America's best-selling midsize SUV through September, with sales of 160,209 vehicles, up 18% as compared to the first three quarters of 2019.