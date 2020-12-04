 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sales of locally made Explorer soar despite overall plunge for Ford
urgent

Sales of locally made Explorer soar despite overall plunge for Ford

{{featured_button_text}}

Ford sales plunged by 20.9% to 149,931 units in November, but the locally made Explorer SUV was a rare bright spot.

Last month, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 20.9% decline in SUV sales, a 16.4% drop in truck sales, and a -39.1% decrease in car sales.

Ford estimates the U.S. auto industry as a whole fell 15% to 1.24 million vehicles in November, due in part to a 25% plunge in fleet sales.

“Super Duty sales produced a strong gain in November with sales up 7.5 percent. F-150 inventory continued to tighten as we moved through our Q4 changeover to the all-new F-150. This was a result of coronavirus-related production stoppages in Q2 and a strong sell-down of the current model F-150," said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service. "Dealers are really looking forward to the 2021 F-150, which is now in transit, as well as Bronco Sport and the all-new Mustang Mach-E.”

The Explorer — made at the Chicago Assembly Plant just across the state line — saw sales surge by 21.9% to 18,848 units in November. The high-end performance ST version accounted for 17% of sales.

Ford projects the Explorer is on pace to take back its position as America’s best-selling mid-size SUV for the year. Explorer sales are up 18.5% this year to 200,136 unit.

Last year, Ford started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant. Sales of the SUV dipped by 4.3% to 1,942 units in November but are up by 261.4% to 19,926 vehicles this year.

Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks of the Calumet River and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.

2020 Green Car and SUV of the Year

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts