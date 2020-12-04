Sales of locally made Explorer soar despite overall plunge for Ford

Ford sales plunged by 20.9% to 149,931 units in November, but the locally made Explorer SUV was a rare bright spot.

Last month, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 20.9% decline in SUV sales, a 16.4% drop in truck sales, and a -39.1% decrease in car sales.

Ford estimates the U.S. auto industry as a whole fell 15% to 1.24 million vehicles in November, due in part to a 25% plunge in fleet sales.

“Super Duty sales produced a strong gain in November with sales up 7.5 percent. F-150 inventory continued to tighten as we moved through our Q4 changeover to the all-new F-150. This was a result of coronavirus-related production stoppages in Q2 and a strong sell-down of the current model F-150," said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service. "Dealers are really looking forward to the 2021 F-150, which is now in transit, as well as Bronco Sport and the all-new Mustang Mach-E.”

The Explorer — made at the Chicago Assembly Plant just across the state line — saw sales surge by 21.9% to 18,848 units in November. The high-end performance ST version accounted for 17% of sales.