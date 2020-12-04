Sales of locally made Explorer soar despite overall plunge for Ford

Ford sales plunged by 20.9% to 149,931 units in November, but the locally made Explorer SUV was a rare bright spot.
Last month, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 20.9% decline in SUV sales, a 16.4% drop in truck sales, and a -39.1% decrease in car sales.
Ford estimates the U.S. auto industry as a whole fell 15% to 1.24 million vehicles in November, due in part to a 25% plunge in fleet sales.
“Super Duty sales produced a strong gain in November with sales up 7.5 percent. F-150 inventory continued to tighten as we moved through our Q4 changeover to the all-new F-150. This was a result of coronavirus-related production stoppages in Q2 and a strong sell-down of the current model F-150," said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service. "Dealers are really looking forward to the 2021 F-150, which is now in transit, as well as Bronco Sport and the all-new Mustang Mach-E.”
The Explorer — made at the Chicago Assembly Plant just across the state line — saw sales surge by 21.9% to 18,848 units in November. The high-end performance ST version accounted for 17% of sales.
Ford projects the Explorer is on pace to take back its position as America’s best-selling mid-size SUV for the year. Explorer sales are up 18.5% this year to 200,136 unit.
Last year, Ford started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant. Sales of the SUV dipped by 4.3% to 1,942 units in November but are up by 261.4% to 19,926 vehicles this year.
Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks of the Calumet River and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.
