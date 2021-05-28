Sammy Hagar to headline Festival of the Lakes

"It includes Michael Anthony, the bassist of Van Halen," McDermott said. "Half of Van Halen will be on stage."

Currently the show is booked as Sammy Hagar and Friends until it's known for sure whether Bonham will be able to play the gig.

With the Circle, Hagar typically plays hits from Van Halen, Led Zeppelin and Montrose. It will be his first concert in Hammond.

"When we still had the Holiday Star, he was too big and played the United Center," McDermott said. "He hasn't played the Horseshoe Casino yet."

McDermott expects Hagar will draw in out-of-towners, especially since REO Speedwagon will play the night before.

"We have two nights of classic hard rock," he said. "I expect people will travel to Northwest Indiana to see Sammy Hagar and hotel sales will pick up."

The Festival of the Lakes lineup also includes REO Speedwagon, the O'Jays, Old Dominion, Limp Bizkit and Los Tucanes De Tijuana. The concerts are free but parking is $25 Hammond sells $75 VIP tickets that allow people to be closer to stage.

Sales have been strong this year, likely in part because of pent-up demand with the pandemic, McDermott said.