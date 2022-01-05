 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sam's Club in Merrillville temporarily closes for sanitization because of COVID-19 surge
0 Comments
alert urgent

Sam's Club in Merrillville temporarily closes for sanitization because of COVID-19 surge

  • Updated
  • 0
Sam's Club in Merrillville to temporarily close for sanitization because of COVID-19 surge

A Sam's Club worker straightens products in an aisle at the Merrillville store in this file photo.

 Jon L. Hendricks, file, The Times

It's like early 2020 all over again.

Amid a rise in the Omicron variant and COVID-19 infections, another big-box store in Northwest Indiana is taking the rare step of temporarily shuttering for a deep clean and sanitization.

Days after Walmart temporarily closed its location by Cabela's in south Hammond, the Arkansas-based retail giant closed its Sam's Club at 3134 E. 79th Ave. at 4 p.m. Wednesday. It will not reopen to members until 10 a.m. Friday.

"As you know, several areas across the country have seen a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," Sam's Club spokesman JD Byrum said. "In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Merrillville, Indiana, club location as part of a company-initiated program.

"This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the club and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the club to once again serve the community."

Sam's Club, a members-only warehouse that offers discounts on bulk purchases, is giving its employees easy access to vaccines, giving them two hours paid leave to get the shot and up to three paid days off to recover if needed.

"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of members we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts," he said. "Given the rise in positive cases through the Omicron variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. These protocols and convenient access to vaccinations are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and members.

"We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our members and associates in mind."

0 Comments
0
4
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

BlackBerry pulls plug on its once-dominant phones

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts