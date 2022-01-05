Sam's Club in Merrillville temporarily closes for sanitization because of COVID-19 surge

It's like early 2020 all over again.
Amid a rise in the Omicron variant and COVID-19 infections, another big-box store in Northwest Indiana is taking the rare step of temporarily shuttering for a deep clean and sanitization.
Days after Walmart temporarily closed its location by Cabela's in south Hammond, the Arkansas-based retail giant closed its Sam's Club at 3134 E. 79th Ave. at 4 p.m. Wednesday. It will not reopen to members until 10 a.m. Friday.
"As you know, several areas across the country have seen a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," Sam's Club spokesman JD Byrum said. "In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Merrillville, Indiana, club location as part of a company-initiated program.
"This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the club and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the club to once again serve the community."
Sam's Club, a members-only warehouse that offers discounts on bulk purchases, is giving its employees easy access to vaccines, giving them two hours paid leave to get the shot and up to three paid days off to recover if needed.
"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of members we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts," he said. "Given the rise in positive cases through the Omicron variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. These protocols and convenient access to vaccinations are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and members.
"We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our members and associates in mind."
