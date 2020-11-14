 Skip to main content
Santa returning to Southlake Mall, but no sitting on his lap this year
Santa returning to Southlake Mall, but no sitting on his lap this year

Santa returning to Southlake Mall but no sitting on his lap this year

Southlake Mall Santa Claus James Watters of Hobart uses sign language to communicate in this file photo.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Santa Claus is coming to town to spread holiday cheer and render final judgment on who's been naughty or nice — but keep your distance kid, there's a pandemic.

Santa will again fly in on his sleigh from the North Pole to Southlake Mall in Hobart on Nov. 21, but visits will be contactless this year because of COVID-19.

Families can bring their kids to see and take pictures with Santa at the super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi through Christmas Eve. Walk-ups are allowed throughout the day but reservations are encouraged.

Anyone visiting Santa must wear a face mask and maintain social distancing of six feet. Southlake Mall management also said it would do enhanced cleaning between visits for "the health and well-being of everyone."

Anyone not comfortable seeing Santa in person at the mall this year can visit him virtually through a personalized Zoom video call Southlake Mall is offering in connection with Cherry Hill Programs to keep the holiday tradition and spirit of Christmas magic alive during the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, visit ShoppingSouthlakeMall.com.

A Christmas Story Comes Home animates Jean Shepherd classic

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

