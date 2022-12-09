Santa to swing sleigh by Michigan City big-box store

Santa will swing by a Michigan City big-box store this weekend.
Jolly Old Saint Nick will visit the R.P. Home & Harvest at 4301 S. Franklin St. in Michigan City from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Kids will get a chance to meet Santa, pose for pictures and tell him how good they've been and why they deserve all the presents they've been dreaming of.
R.P. Home & Harvest, formerly Big R, will host Santa this weekend at all 22 of its locations in Illinois, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio. The Michigan City store is located in Lake Park Plaza just a short distance south of the Marquette Mall.
Joseph S. Pete
Business Reporter
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.
