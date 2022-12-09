 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Santa to swing sleigh by Michigan City big-box store

Santa to swing sleigh by Michigan City big-box store

Santa will visit the R.P. Home & Harvest in Michigan City Saturday.

 Joseph S. Pete

Santa will swing by a Michigan City big-box store this weekend.

Jolly Old Saint Nick will visit the R.P. Home & Harvest at 4301 S. Franklin St. in Michigan City from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Kids will get a chance to meet Santa, pose for pictures and tell him how good they've been and why they deserve all the presents they've been dreaming of.

R.P. Home & Harvest, formerly Big R, will host Santa this weekend at all 22 of its locations in Illinois, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio. The Michigan City store is located in Lake Park Plaza just a short distance south of the Marquette Mall.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.
