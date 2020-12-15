Santa's back! Car dealership under new ownership restores local landmark

He bought a new Santa that's nearly identical to the old one.

"The astute observer would notice this one has green gloves," he said. "The Christensons had to repaint the original one because of weathering and taking it in and out of storage."

Bronner's doesn't make many of the towering fiberglass Santas, which are mainly bought by cities and other municipalities for Christmas displays, Blacklidge said. It stands 20 feet tall, weighs more than a ton, and had to be shipped in three pieces that were securely wrapped in a private truck.

"People were so sad to see Santa in pieces until we assembled him," Blacklidge said. "We got him secured with wires that would probably withstand 100 mph wind."

Positive feedback started pouring in almost right away.

"We've gotten so many thank yous on Facebook and thank you emails," he said. "People have said they've taken their family to see it for 40 years and that they've been taking photos in front of it with their children for years. It's fantastic to be able to give back to the city and brighten people's lives. It was a bigger part of Highland than I ever dreamed."

Christenson said people were grateful the tradition his grandfather started was being carried on.