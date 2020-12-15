Santa's back! Car dealership under new ownership restores local landmark

HIGHLAND — For decades, a giant 20-foot-tall Santa Claus has stood sentry at the busy corner of Indianapolis Boulevard and 45th Street in Highland, waving to passing cars.
Christenson Chevrolet, at 9700 Indianapolis Blvd., started putting out the huge Santa statue a week before Thanksgiving every year so that people returning home to visit family on Thanksgiving would snap pictures with it for their Christmas cards, parts manager Dean Christenson said. Over the last five years, it's also been used for the dealership's annual Christmas in July sale to help inject the summer with a little holiday cheer.
The annual holiday tradition came to an abrupt end last year when the Michigan-based Garber Automotive Group acquired the Christenson Chevrolet dealership for an undisclosed sum. Garber tried to buy the Santa too, but the Christenson family wanted to hold on to the sentimental keepsake.
But Garber Chevrolet Highland General Manager Craig Blacklidge said they didn't want to go through another Christmas without the landmark Santa, decked out in his trademark red suit with his flowing white beard.
"People were interested in what happened to it and upset on Facebook," he said. "I figured it was my civic duty to get it back. So I did some recon."
Blacklidge tracked down the original purchase to Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, Michigan, which bills itself as a the "world's largest Christmas store," with a football field and a half of holiday merchandise.
He bought a new Santa that's nearly identical to the old one.
"The astute observer would notice this one has green gloves," he said. "The Christensons had to repaint the original one because of weathering and taking it in and out of storage."
Bronner's doesn't make many of the towering fiberglass Santas, which are mainly bought by cities and other municipalities for Christmas displays, Blacklidge said. It stands 20 feet tall, weighs more than a ton, and had to be shipped in three pieces that were securely wrapped in a private truck.
"People were so sad to see Santa in pieces until we assembled him," Blacklidge said. "We got him secured with wires that would probably withstand 100 mph wind."
Positive feedback started pouring in almost right away.
"We've gotten so many thank yous on Facebook and thank you emails," he said. "People have said they've taken their family to see it for 40 years and that they've been taking photos in front of it with their children for years. It's fantastic to be able to give back to the city and brighten people's lives. It was a bigger part of Highland than I ever dreamed."
Christenson said people were grateful the tradition his grandfather started was being carried on.
"People are loving it and thanking him for putting it back up and keeping the tradition alive," he said.
Garber plans to put the Santa out every year from the week before Thanksgiving until just after New Year's Day. Blacklidge said it also would be trotted out in July for the return of the Christmas in July sale.
"The response has been above and beyond anything I've every experienced at a car dealership," he said. "It's giving a gift to Highland. The heartfelt expressions I've heard shows how much it meant to thousands of people. The best one was someone thanking me for returning normal to our lives during a difficult year. They said they go to visit it to feel comfortable. It makes everybody remember fond memories."
