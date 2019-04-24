Save-A-Lot supermarket opens in South Haven

Save-A-Lot has opened a supermarket in the unincorporated community of South Haven in Porter County, which had lacked a grocery store after Al's Supermarket closed in the spring of 2017.
The Missouri-based chain of "low-price grocery stores" took over about 18,500 square feet of the former Al's space at 390 U.S. 6. The building previously had been home to Costas Foods and Wonderland Discount Store.
Al's, a local chain with locations in Michigan City, LaPorte and New Buffalo, Michigan, had operated a store there since 1996, but faced increased competition from Aldi and Meijer a few miles down the road in Portage, as well as from non-traditional grocers like dollar stores during a time when the grocery industry has struggled with price depreciation.
Save-A-Lot, a national discount supermarket chain, also has local locations in Merrillville, Hammond, Michigan City and Kouts. The company said it keeps prices low by operating smaller stores with wider aisles and a limited selection of about 1,800 items that customers purchase most, reducing its overhead on rent, labor and other business expenses.
Frugal like rival Aldi, Save-A-Lot encourages customers to bring their own bags and charges a fee to use the store's bags.
The new South Haven location, which has a Valparaiso address, has fresh produce, national brands, a deli with meats sliced daily and packaged meals such as ready-to-cook fajitas.
Save-A-Lot in South Haven is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
For more information, call 219-841-9629.