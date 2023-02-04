The Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau rolled out Savor The Southland to promote south suburban restaurants.

The Olympia Fields-based tourism agency launched the program, which rewards diners for eating out at local restaurants. More than 67 restaurants are participating, including Beggar's Pizza, Manchino's Pizza and Grinder and Lynnie Ques Airport Bar and Grill in Lansing, as well as Big Apple Pancake House in Chicago Heights, the original Aurelio's Pizza in Homewood and the Flossmoor Station and Brewery.

Diners can sign up for a digital passport on their phone.

“What a great way to encourage both visitors and locals alike to frequent some of the best Chicago Southland restaurants,” CSCVB President and CEO Jim Garrett said.

The Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau commissioned Bandwango to create the Savor the Southland passport, which details participating restaurants and their offerings. People sign up with their name, email and mobile phone.

A link is sent to their phone, opening the passport. They can add a button icon to their home screen to more easily access it but it's not an app that takes up space on the phone.

Diners earn points every time they check in at a participating restaurant and can use the passport to redeem coupons by showing it to their server.

The promotion runs through March 31. Anyone who checked into at least five restaurants by that time will be entered into a raffle to win gift cards to local restaurants.

For more information or to participate in the promotion, call 708-895-8200 or visit www.visitchicagosouthland.com/savor-the-southland.