Savoy honors 1st Source board members as most influential black corporate directors of the year

Birmingham, the senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Duke Energy, has served since 2018 on the board of South Bend-based 1st Source, which has an extensive footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties. Graham, managing principal of Graham Allen Partners and CEO of Aunalytics, served on the 1st Source Corp. board from 2012 through 2014 and again in 2021. In the interim, Graham served on 1st Source Bank's Board of Directors from 2015 through 2020.

“We are thrilled to learn of this wonderful recognition of two of our board members,” said Chris Murphy, chairman and CEO of 1st Source Bank and 1st Source Corp. “1st Source has been proud of the diversity of its board and has always benefited from the advice, perspectives and skills of its board members. Clearly, we thank Savoy and join with them in recognizing these two as energized, smart and insightful members of our board of directors. 1st Source Corp. is stronger and more client-centric because of them.”