Saylor's Barber Shop closing in downtown Crown Point after nearly 60 years

"I've been cutting hair since 1960. It's time," Saylor said. "I feel like I'm the last of the Mohicans. I've been here long enough, seen enough cars go around the square."

In addition to cutting hair, Saylor boxed as an amateur fighter off and on for 30 years, also teaching the sweet science in Crown Point and at the Gary YMCA. He quit after meeting a professional boxer at Madison Square Garden in New York City and seeing all the damage he endured.

"After I looked at him and talked to him awhile, I said, 'all right, I quit,'" he said. "He had cauliflower ears. He was a mess. That was enough for me."

Saylor originally was to become a dentist, but his parents didn't have enough money to afford dental school. So he went to barber school down in Indianapolis instead.

Saylor started cutting hair at Whitey's Barber Shop on the east side of the square in downtown Crown Point and then opened his own place on the west side in 1962.

"It's an easy enough job," he said. "You meet a lot of people and talk to them. You see everybody. A lot of people stop in and see you. I'm friends with a lot of my customers."