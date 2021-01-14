SBA has already forgiven $100 billion in PPP loans as it opens portal to more lenders Friday

The U.S. Small Business Administration has already forgiven $100 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans as it opens up a new round of applications for coronavirus relief for small businesses hard-hit by the pandemic.

The SBA reopened the loan portal Monday, initially just to community financial institutions, to distribute another $284 million in funding that will ultimately be available to both businesses that got PPP funding earlier during the COVID-19 outbreak and those that haven't received any relief yet. The portal will be expanded to include banks with fewer than $1 billion in assets Friday and to all qualifying lenders on Tuesday.

Thus far, the SBA has forgiven more than 1.1 million PPP loans totaling more than $100 billion. Small businesses owners don't have to pay it back so long as it goes to keeping workers on payroll and other qualified expenses.