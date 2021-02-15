SBA has awarded $200 billion in COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration has now awarded $200 billion in COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans to small businesses, nonprofits and agricultural firms across the country.

“Following the enactment of COVID-19 emergency legislation, the SBA has now provided more than 3.7 million small businesses employing more than 20 million people with $200 billion through the unprecedented COVID-19 EIDL loan program,” U.S. Small Business Administration Acting Administrator Tami Perriello said. “SBA remains committed to helping small businesses recover from the unprecedented economic effects of COVID-19.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration is still accepting applications for the Economic Injury Disaster Loans, which can be used to pay debt, payroll, accounts payable and other expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the Paycheck Protection Program loan program, it has helped millions of small business owners continue operating and keeping employees on their payroll during the coronavirus pandemic.

The SBA also has approved more than $104 billion in PPP funds to more than 1.3 million small businesses in the latest round of relief. About 82% of loans went to businesses that requested less than $100,000. An estimated 28% went to small businesses based in rural areas.